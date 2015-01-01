पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शरीफ हत्याकांड:संदेहियों ने कहा- हमने छोटा नुकसान किया, हत्या नहीं

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कोतवाली के हापला दीपला में हुए शरीफ हत्याकांड मामले में दोनों पक्षों के लोगों ने पुलिस को ज्ञापन सौंपा

कोतवली के हापला-दीपला गांव में 11-12 नवंबर की रात खेत में पानी देने जा रहे किसान शरीफ मंसूरी की हत्या के मामले में संदेहियों से अब भी पूछताछ जारी है। कुछ संदेहियों ने पूछताछ में बताया कि हमने पहले कभी छोटा-मोटा आर्थिक नुकसान जरूर किया, लेकिन हत्या नहीं की है। मामला जमीन व रुपए के लेन-देन का भी हो सकता है। पुलिस इस बिंदु पर भी जांच कर रही है। मामले में सीएसपी ललित गठरे व कोतवाली टीआई बीएल मंडलोई जांच कर रहे हैं। इधर, मंगलवार दोपहर शरीफ हत्याकांड व पूर्व के मामले में फरार आरोपियों को तत्काल गिरफ्तारी को लेकर मुस्लिम समाजजन ने एसपी को ज्ञापन दिया। दूसरी ओर हापला दीपला में संदेहियों को उठाकर पूछताछ की जा रही है जिसके विरोध में हिंदू समाजजन ने ज्ञापन देकर बेगुनाह लोगों को परेशान न करने की पुलिस से अपील की है। इस संबंध में एसपी विवेक सिंह का कहना है हापला दीपला मामले में सभी बिंदुओं पर जांच की जा रही है। संदेहियों से भी पूछताछ चल रही है। अभी कुछ स्पष्ट नहीं कहा जा सकता है, लेकिन जल्द ही हमारी टीम आरोपियों तक पहुंचेगी।

आरोपियों की तत्काल गिरफ्तारी की मांग

शरीफ की हत्या के बाद फरार हुए आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार दोपहर मृतक के बेटे आसिफ मंसूरी व ग्रामीणों के साथ नायब शहर काजी निसार अली, रियाज हुसैन, अशफाक काजी, शब्बीर कादरी ने एएसपी प्रकाश परिहार को ज्ञापन सौंपा। जिसमें फरार आरोपियों की तत्काल गिरफ्तारी व सोशल मीडिया पर भड़काऊ टिप्पणी करने वाले के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की गई।

बेगुनाह लोगों को प्रताड़ित व परेशान न करें

हापला-दीपला गांव के ग्रामीणों ने महादेवगढ़ संरक्षक अशोक पालीवाल के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार दोपहर एएसपी प्रकाश परिहार को ज्ञापन सौंपा। जिसमें मांग की गई कि हापला में हुए हत्याकांड के बाद से बेगुनाह ग्रामीणों को पूछताछ के नाम पर पुलिस परेशान कर रही है। इस कारण गांव में भय का माहौल है। जो लोग हत्या में शामिल है, उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर कार्रवाई करें लेकिन हिंदू समाजजन को प्रताड़ित न करें।

