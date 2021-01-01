पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:सोलर कंपनी ने किसान से की धोखाधड़ी, सौदा कर कैंसिल किया, फिर नोटिस भेजा

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
  • सुरगांव बंजारी के किसानों ने विदेशी कंपनी मसाया सोलर एनर्जी प्रालि. पर लगाए आरोप

साहब... विदेश से सोलर एनर्जी प्लांट डालने के लिए आई मसाया सोलर एनर्जी के अधिकारियों ने मेरे खेत का सौदा किया, दूसरे दिन कैंसिल कर बयाने का चैक वापस भी ले लिया। अब कंपनी ने वसूली के लिए 14 लाख रु. जमा करने का नोटिस भेजा है। कंपनी ने हमारे खेतों पर खड़ी गेहूं की फसल बर्बाद कर दी। बिना सूचना दिए ही जमीन खोदकर वहां से पाइप लाइन निकाल दी। इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए।
मंगलवार को कलेक्टोरेट में हुई जनसुनवाई में आवेदक जमीन पर कब्जे, ग्राम पंचायत में सरपंच-सचिव के भ्रष्टाचार, सरपंच द्वारा ग्रामीणों से मारपीट, पेयजल की समस्या सहित अन्य शिकायतें लेकर पहुंचे थे। जनसुनवाई में बमनगांव निवासी लताबाई, अटूट भिखारी निवासी कल्लू ने पीएम आवास योजना के लिए आवेदन दिया, ग्राम भकराड़ा निवासी कड़वा ने वृद्धावस्था पेंशन योजना के लिए आवेदन दिया, जिस पर कलेक्टर ने जनपद सीईओ को पात्रता की जांच कर मदद करने के निर्देश दिए।
जमीन बेची नहीं, 14 लाख रु. का नोटिस भेजा
जनसुनवाई में अनोखी पिता शोभ्या निवासी सुरगांव जाेशी ने मसाया सोलर एनर्जी प्रा. लि. गुरुग्राम हरियाणा के प्रबंधक राजीव रमेन निवासी कोेलकाता हाल मुकाम आनंद नगर के खिलाफ शिकायत की। अनोखी ने बताया गांव में उसकी जमीन खरीदने के लिए कंपनी ने सौदा कर 1.58 लाख रु. का चेक दिया था। दूसरे दिन सौदा कैंसिल होने का कहकर चैक वापस ले लिया। 16 दिसंबर 2020 को कंपनी की ओर से वकील के मार्फत 14 लाख 23 हजार रुपए की भरपाई का नोटिस भेजा गया जबकि उसने एक रु. भी नहीं लिया। अब जमीन हथियाने के लिए कंपनी का मालिक जाकिर मलिक व उसका कर्मचारी शिवकरण मोबाइल पर धमका रहे हैं। जबकि प्रबंधक राजीव दत्ता के मुताबिक किसान ने जमीन का सौदा किया है, चैक भी उसी के पास है, बाकी रुपया लेकर जमीन कंपनी के नाम करने के लिए नोटिस भेजा है। गांव के गंगाराम ने भी जीपीवीआर कंपनी के प्रबंधक पेड्‌डी राजू कुडूपुडी के खिलाफ जमीन पर खड़ी फसल को
नुकसान पहुंचाने की शिकायत कर मुआवजे की मांग की।
जनसुनवाई में आए 89 आवेदन
जनसुनवाई में 89 आवेदकों ने अधिकारियों को आवेदन दिए। आवेदनों में नगर निगम के 13, जनपद खंडवा 7, पुलिस अधीक्षक के 6, सामाजिक न्याय के 2, श्रम पदाधिकारी 1, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी 2, विद्युत कंपनी के 3, लीड बैंक प्रबंधक के 1, पंधाना के 2, पुनासा के 5, हरसूद के 9, जल संसाधन 5, भू अभिलेख के 2, खाद्य विभाग के 2,
तहसीलदार खंडवा के 13 आवेदन पत्र शामिल हैं।

