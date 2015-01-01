पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • Specialist Doctors Of Acupressure Research Training Treatment Institute, Jodhpur Rajasthan Will Give 7 Days Service

स्वास्थ्य शिविर:एक्युप्रेशर रिसर्च ट्रेनिंग ट्रीटमेंट संस्थान जोधपुर राजस्थान के विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक देंगे 7 दिन सेवा

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिविर में 32 मरीजों का पंजीयन कर चेकअप किया

श्री पूज्य सिंधी पंचायत ने सिंधी कॉलोनी में स्वास्थ्य शिविर का शुभारंभ मंगलवार को हुआ। मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में डॉ.एसएल गुप्ता मौजूद थे। मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे स्थानीय सिंधी कॉलोनी स्थित सिंधी सेवा मंडली धर्मशाला परिसर में एक्युप्रेशर सुजोक कपिंग चिकित्सा शिविर का शुभारंभ किया।

एक्युप्रेशर रिसर्च ट्रेनिंग ट्रीटमेंट संस्थान जोधपुर राजस्थान के विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों द्वारा 7 दिन तक इस शिविर में निरंतर सेवाएं दी जाएंगी। डॉ.अनूप चौधरी, डॉ.ज्योति दुबे, डॉ. वीआर चौधरी ने पहले चरण में 32 मरीजों का पंजीयन कर चेकअप किया।

इस मौके पर उपाध्यक्ष मोहन दीवान, पूर्व अध्यक्ष लायन महेश पटेल, नेता कुंदन मालवीय, श्री पूज्य सिंधी पंचायत अध्यक्ष गेहीराम सीतलानी, सिंधी सेवा मंडली के अध्यक्ष मेठाराम पिंजानी, पंचायत के उपाध्यक्ष नानकराम चंदवानी, मोहन दीवान, सचिव श्याम हेमवानी, सह सचिव घनश्याम वाधवा, किशोर लालवानी, कोषाध्यक्ष मुकेश चंचलानी, राम वासवानी, सिंधी सेवा मंडली सचिव संजय सभनानी, मनोहरलाल संतवाणी और सिंधी सेवा मंडली कोषाध्यक्ष मनोज गेलानी सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

दर्द व पुरानी बीमारियों का नि:शुल्क इलाज

श्री पूज्य सिंधी पंचायत सिंधी कॉलोनी खंडवा के सचिव घनश्याम वाधवा और किशोर लालवानी ने कहा यह एक्युप्रेशर सुजोक कपिंग चिकित्सा शिविर अत्यंत लाभकारी है। इस शिविर में सभी प्रकार के दर्दों और पुरानी बीमारियों का निशुल्क इलाज किया जा रहा है। शिविर में पंजीयन के लिए मात्र ₹100 रुपए एक बार ही लिए जा रहे हैं।

