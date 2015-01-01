पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयुक्त ने कहा:कचरा जलाने पर रोक लगाएं, नहीं तो की जाएगी निलंबन की कार्रवाई

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भ्रमण के दौरान लोगों से चर्चा कर उन्हें स्वच्छता के लिए जागरुक करें

सड़कों की सफाई के बाद कोई भी कर्मचारी या व्यक्ति कचरा नहीं जलाएं। इस पर रोक लगाएं, नहीं तो निलंबन की कार्रवाई होगी। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में बेहतर ढंग से सफाई के साथ ही लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाएं भी महत्वपूर्ण है। इस सर्वेक्षण का उद्देश्य ही आमजन की दिनचर्या में स्वच्छता के प्रति सकारात्मक बदलाव लाना है। स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण की तैयारियों को लेकर सुबह भ्रमण के लिए तैनात-अधिकारी कर्मचारियों की बैठक में समीक्षा करते हुए यह बात आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्‌ट ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि सुबह भ्रमण के समय सभी अधिकारी-कर्मचारी लोगों से चर्चा कर उन्हें स्वच्छता के लिए जागरुक करें। आयुक्त ने कहा कि निरीक्षण के दौरान पता चला कि कई क्षेत्रों में स्वच्छता रक्षक और लोग कचरे को जलाकर वातावरण को प्रदूषित कर रहे हैं। ऐसा नहीं होनाचाहिए। इस पर प्रभावी ढंग से रोक लगाई जाए। यदि कहीं कोई कर्मचारी कचरा जलाते हुए मिला तो उसे निलंबित किया जाएगा। नियुक्त किए सभी अधिकारी-कर्मचारी अपने वार्ड नंबर के साथ अपनी उपस्थिति की जानकारी उपायुक्त दिनेश मिश्रा और सहायक आयुक्त मोनिका पारधी को अनिवार्य दें। अनुपस्थित कर्मियों के आधा दिन का वेतन काटने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रातः कालीन भ्रमण का उद्देश्य सिर्फ स्वच्छता की कमियों को गिनाने तक सीमित नहीं है बल्कि व्यवस्था में कमी होने पर संबंधित जोन प्रभारी और वार्ड जमादार से निराकरण भी कराया जाए। सुधार के लिए वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को तत्काल जानकारी दी जाए। बैठक में सहायक यंत्री वर्षा घिडोडे, एचआर पांडे, जाकिर जाफरी,लेखाधिकारी राजेंद्र रावत, प्रभारी सहायक यंत्री संजय शुक्ला, राजेश गुप्ता उपयंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह बिसेन, राधेश्याम उपाध्याय, मनीष झिले, राकेश कलम, गोपाल चौहान, सहायक विधि अधिकारी राकेश ललित, प्रभारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी शाहीन खान , प्रभारी राजस्व अधिकारी रामचरण खरे, प्रभारी बाजार अधिकारी अशोक तारे, जोन प्रभारी मनीष पंजाबी, जाकिर अहमद, भुवन श्रीमाली, जाफर अहमद, सखाराम भट्ट , धीरज दवे, अजय पटेल सहित निगम के समय पाल और कर्मचारीगण उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें