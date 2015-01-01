पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलमहोत्सव:तेज लहरें चली फिर भी कराई बोटिंग, हवा से हिल रही जेटी; सुरक्षा के कोेई इंतजाम नहीं

खंडवा32 मिनट पहले
जलमहोत्सव के दूसरे दिन पर्यटन स्थल हनुवंतिया में महाराष्ट्र सहित अन्य राज्यों से पर्यटक आए। यहां उन्होंने पैरासैलिंग बलून सहित अन्य साहसिक गतिविधियों का लुत्फ उठाया। बुधवार को तेज हवा से पानी में लहरें भी तेज रही इसके बावजूद पर्यटन निगम ने बोटिंग कराई। इस दौरान पर्यटन निगम की बड़ी लापरवाही देखने को मिली। पानी में प्लास्टिक से बनी 200 मीटर लंबी जेटी पर किसी प्रकार की सुरक्षा देखने को नहीं मिली। पानी की लहरों से जेटी हिलती रही। इसी से पर्यटकों एक-दूसरे के हाथ पकड़कर किसी तरह चलते दिखाई दिए।

जलमहोत्सव दूसरे दिन अन्य
राज्यों से आए पर्यटक, हाथ पकड़कर बोट तक पहुंचे

क्रिसमस और 31 दिसंबर को दिखाई देंगे पर्यटक

दूसरे दिन टेंट सिटी में 50 से अधिक पर्यटक पहुंचे। वहीं सनशेड इवेंट कंपनी के श्रवण कुमार ने बताया कि ज्यादातर पर्यटक क्रिसमस डे, 31 दिसंबर और नए साल में दिखाई देंगे। पर्यटकों के लिए क्राप बाजार और खानपान के स्टॉल भी लगाए गए हैं। इसी तरह बच्चों के लिए रेल सहित अन्य मनोरंजन के साधन उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं।

जेटी पर दोनों ओर रेलिंग लगाना चाहिए-पर्यटक
महेश्वर से आए सुनील बघेल ने बताया कि पर्यटन निगम को जेटी पर दोनों ओर रेलिंग लगाना चाहिए। ताकि पर्यटक सुरक्षित इस पर चल सकें। यहां आए पर्यटकों ने बनाना, सोपा, जलपरी और स्पीड बोट का भी लुत्फ उठाया। इस जल महोत्सव में स्कूटर बोट नहीं दिखाई दे रही। क्योंकि वह भी खराब पड़ी हुई है।

