पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खून के लिए रो पड़ी मां...:थैलेसीमिया पीड़ित बेटे को ब्लड देने से टेक्नीशियन का इनकार

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला अस्पताल में खालवा से बेटे को लेकर पहुंची थी, जिम्मेदार बोले- पहले डोनर लेकर आओ

शासन की ओर से थैलेसिमिया के मरीजों को बिना डोनर के ब्लड देने का प्रावधान है, लेकिन जिला अस्पताल में ऐसा नहीं हो रहा है। ब्लड बैंक में ड्यूटी डॉ. साकेत कुमार ने मंगलवार को मरीज को लगने वाले ब्लड के लिए डोनर बुलाया, लेकिन निर्देश के बावजूद लैब टेक्नीशियन सुनील खेते ने पीड़ित के मां को ब्लड नहीं दिया। सुबह 10 बजे से ब्लड के लिए इंतजार कर रही मां ब्लड बैंक के टेक्नीशियन के इनकार करने के बाद रो पड़ी। महिला ने कहा- अगली बार भी ऐसा हुआ तो बच्चे को मारकर खुदकुशी कर लूंगी। खालवा निवासी रमन पति राकेश वर्मा ने बताया डेढ़ साल की उम्र से ही बेटा हर्ष थैलेसिमिया से पीड़ित है। सोमवार को बच्चे को ब्लड चढ़ाने के लिए चिल्ड्रन वार्ड में भर्ती किया। सोमवार दोपहर 2 बजे ब्लड बैंक आई, लेकिन ए पॉजिटिव ब्लड नहीं मिला। मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे ही ब्लड बैंक आ गई थी। ये लोग इधर से उधर चक्कर लगवा रहे हैं। बिना डोनर के ब्लड देने के नियम के बाद भी मुझे कह रहे हैं कि डोनर लाओ। ये कहते हैं माता-पिता का ब्लड नहीं लेंगे। आप ही बताओ इतने डोनर कहां से लाऊं। भास्कर के हस्तक्षेप के बाद महिला को ब्लड उपलब्ध करा दिया गया। इधर, लैब के रिकार्ड में 23 नवंबर सोमवार को ए-पॉजिटिव एक यूनिट ब्लड था, लेकिन नहीं दिया।

टेक्नीशियन सुनील खेते ने डॉ. साकेत कुमार से कहा- आप मेरे अधिकारी नहीं है, मैं आपकी नहीं सुनूंगा
ब्लड बैंक में ड्यूटी कर रहे डॉ. साकेत कुमार ने कहा- काम करो नहीं तो मैं अभी शिकायत करूंगा। इस बात पर लैब टेक्नीशियन सुनील खेते ने कहा अभी करो शिकायत, लगाओ फोन, अभी किसको कर रहे हो आप शिकायत। आप मेरे कोई अधिकारी नहीं हो। मैं आपकी कोई बात नहीं सुनूंगा। लैब टेक्नीशियन खेते की अभद्रता पर ड्यूटी डॉ. कुमार ने कहा महिला के आने पर मैंने फोन कर ए-पॉजिटिव ब्लड का डोनर बुलाया था। मैंने टेक्नीशियन सुनील खेते से महिला को ब्लड देने के लिए कहा, लेकिन उन्होंने नहीं दिया। टेक्नीशियन की शिकायत प्रभारी से करूंगा।

आपके द्वारा दिया ब्लड मरीजों को नया जीवन दे सकता है
रक्तदान जैसा कोई अन्य दान नहीं है। आपके द्वारा किया गया रक्तदान किसी को जीवनदान दे सकता है, क्योंकि ब्लड का कोई विकल्प नहीं है। आपके द्वारा दिया गया रक्त ही मरीजों की नया जीवन दे सकता है।

सिहाड़ा के मरीज को लौटाया, डोनर लाने पर दिया ब्लड
इधर, चिल्ड्रन वार्ड में सिहाड़ा निवासी चार साल का थैलेसिमिया पीड़ित नम्र मालाकार भी सोमवार को ब्लड चढ़ाने के लिए भर्ती हुअा। मरीज के पिता अनिल मालाकार ने बताया सोमवार को आया था, लेकिन ए-पॉजिटिव ब्लड नहीं मिला। मंगलवार को जब डोनर लेकर आया तो ब्लड दिया। डोनर के आने पर 150-150 ग्राम के दो पैकेट आज और कल चढ़ाने के लिए बनाए हैं।
^ब्लड बैंक में क्या हुआ, इसके लिए मैं डॉक्टर और टेक्नीशियन से बात करता हूं। मरीज को ब्लड अभी मिल जाएगा। -डॉ.अतुल माने, इंचार्ज, ब्लड बैंक, जिला अस्पताल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें