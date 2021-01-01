पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामूहिक बैठक:शिविर लगाकर वसूली करने आए अफसरों को काॅलाेनीवासियाें ने दिए गुलाब के फूल, जोड़े हाथ

  हाउसिंग बोर्ड कर रही लीज रेंट की ब्याज सहित वसूली, अब कॉलोनीवासी शुक्रवार को विधायक से मिलेंगे

मध्य प्रदेश गृह निर्माण मंडल की कॉलोनियों में मनमाना लीज रेंट लेने और उस पर खतरनाक ब्याज लगाने के विरोध में वत्सला विहार समेत कई कालोनियाें के लाेग मुखर हो गए। शिविर लगाकर लीज रेंट वसूलने अाए हाउसिंग बाेर्ड के अधिकारियों को शुक्रवार को कॉलोनीवासियों ने गुलाब के फूल भेंट किए। साथ ही मांग की कि मनमाना लीज रेंट कम किया जाए। उस पर ब्याज पूरी तरह समाप्त किया जाए। शहर की अन्य कालोनियां जिस तरह का टैक्स नगर निगम और नजूल को चुका रही हैं, उसी तरह के बिल दिए जाएं। कई वर्षों से किसी भी तरह का वसूली नोटिस या लीज रेंट का बिल भी लोगों को नहीं दिया गया। अचानक ज्यादा राशि के बिलों से लोगों में आक्रोश है। कॉलोनी के लोग शुक्रवार को विधायक देवेंद्र वर्मा से भी मिलेंगे। इधर, वत्सला विहार कॉलोनी में हाउसिंग बोर्ड की 4 से अधिक कॉलोनियों के रहवासियों की सामूहिक बैठक हुई। जिसमें कॉलोनीवासियों ने एक सुर में अत्यधिक लीज रेंट मेंटेनेंस चार्ज तथा उस पर ब्याज आरोपित किए जाने का विरोध किया है। संघर्ष समिति संयोजक चंद्र कुमार सांड ने बताया हाउसिंग बोर्ड द्वारा विकसित की गई कई कालोनियों में लीज रेंट इन कालोनियों के आसपास के अन्य निजी कॉलोनाइजरों द्वारा विकसित की गई कालोनियों के नजूल टैक्स से कई गुना ज्यादा है, जो कि अन्यायपूर्ण है। वत्सला विहार सहित कॉलोनी के रहवासी मांग कर रहे हैं कि लीज रेंट नजदीकी कॉलोनी के नजूल टैक्स के समकक्ष हो। संघर्ष समिति मुख्यमंत्री एवं आवास मंत्री को इन कालोनियों में लगने वाले टैक्स की तुलनात्मक स्थिति से अवगत कराएंगे। समिति के जय चौरे ने कहा हम मध्यम एवं निम्न आय वर्ग के रहवासी हैं। इन कालोनियों में हम निवास करते हैं न कि यहां कोई व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां चलाते हैं। इतना ज्यादा लीज रेंट न्याय संगत नहीं है। मनीष पाथरकर ने बताया हमारे एक भवन का लीज रेंट ₹18000 बाकी है, जिस पर हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने ₹17000 मेंटेनेंस चार्ज सहित लगभग ₹58000 ब्याज आरोपित किया है, जो अन्याय है। कॉलोनी नगर निगम में हस्तांतरित की गई है, जिसका हम प्रतिवर्ष नगर निगम को मेंटेनेंस भरते हैं। गुरुवार को हुई इस सामूहिक मीटिंग में वत्सला विहार, किशोर नगर, रामनगर, दीनदयाल पुरम के प्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए। इस मांग को जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं उच्चाधिकारियों तक पहुंचाने की रणनीति बनाई। मीटिंग में चंद्र कुमार सांड, पूर्व पार्षद राम सिंह रावत ओमप्रकाश चौरे, एसके सोनी, मनीष पाथरकार, नंदराम आवचे, जय सिंह चौहान, महेंद्र सिंह लिलोतिया, भागीरथ टाले, अजय पाराशर, प्रांजल मोरे, राजेंद्र पाराशर प्रदीप जायसवाल, अमित कुमार राय, केदार नेगी प्रेम लाल चौधरी, प्रशांत यादव, संजय कपूर, अमर सिंह रावत, अर्पित बिंदा, मुकेश मानिक, आर सी शुक्ला, राकेश वर्मा, अमित चौरसिया, युवराज काले, मनोज मगरे पीएस राठौड़, कैलाश राठौर उपस्थित थे।

इधर... तत्काल काम कराने की स्थिति में ही लिए जाएंगे कोटेशन, टुकड़ों में नहीं होंगे विकास कार्य

खंडवा | एक लाख रुपए तक लागत वाले विकास कार्यों की स्वीकृति अब प्रभारी अधीक्षण यंत्री देंगे। निगम में अब कोटेशन लेकर किसी तरह का काम नहीं कराया जाएगा। बहुत जरुरी होने पर तत्काल काम कराने की स्थिति में ही कोटेशन लिए जाएंगे। कोई भी विकास कार्य अब टुकड़ों में नहीं होंगे। इस संबंध में निगम आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्‌ट ने आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। मध्यप्रदेश नगर पालिक निगम अधिनियम 1956 की धारा 69(4) के अनुसार आयुक्त ने प्रभारी अधीक्षण यंत्री कैलाश चौधरी को जनकार्य तथा उद्यान विभाग अंतर्गत एक लाख तक सभी निर्माण कार्यों, आपूर्तियां और सेवाओं के लिए प्रशासकीय वित्तीय अनुमोदन प्रदान करने के लिए अधिकृत किया है। चौधरी अपने अधिकारों का उपयोग मध्यप्रदेश नगर पालिक निगम अधिनियम में प्रचलित नियमों के तहत शासन के आदेशों का पालन करते हुए करेंगे। आदेश में लिखा है कि इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए कि कार्यों के टुकड़े ना हो। कोटेशन सिर्फ अतिआवश्यक कार्यों के लिए ही स्वीकृत किए जाए।

