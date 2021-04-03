पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओंकारेश्वर मंदिर में चोरी का मामला:दानपेटी चुराने वाले ने सनावद में एटीएम को तोड़ने का किया प्रयास, फुटेज से पकड़ाया

खंडवा4 घंटे पहले
  • 31 जनवरी की वारदात, दो दिन नगर में ही घूमता रहा आरोपी

सुरक्षा गार्डों की मौजूदगी में ओंकारेश्वर मंदिर की दानपेटी चुराने वाला आरोपी सीसीटीवी फुटेज की मदद से चौथे दिन गुरुवार को पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया। चोरी के बाद दो दिन तक वह मंदिर क्षेत्र में ही घूमता रहा। चौथे दिन उसने सनावद स्थित एक एटीएम को भी निशाना बनाया, लेकिन सफल नहीं हो सका। पुलिस ने बदमाश के पास से दानपेटी से निकाले 8,960 रु. जब्त किए।

मामले में पुलिस अधीक्षक ने गुरुवार शाम को कंट्रोल रूम में प्रेसवार्ता लेकर खुलासा किया। 1 फरवरी 2021 को मुख्य मंदिर ट्रस्ट ओंकारेश्वर द्वारा एक लिखित आवेदन मांधाता थाने में दिया गया था। जिसमें बताया गया था कि 31 जनवरी की रात 2 से 3 बजे के बीच अज्ञात बदमाश मंदिर परिसर में रखी दानपेटी जिसमें दो से तीन हजार की दान राशि थी, चुरा ले गया।

शिकायत के बाद मांधाता थाने में धारा 379 भादंवि के तहत पंजीबद्ध किया गया। घटना के बाद पुलिस अधीक्षक ने एसडीओपी मूंदी के नेतृत्व में निरीक्षक शिवराम जमरा थाना प्रभारी मांधाता, उप निरीक्षक देवीप्रसाद बिसेन, उप निरीक्षक गणपत कनेल थाना प्रभारी छैगांवमाखन, उप निरीक्षक लखनलाल मालवीय के द्वारा अलग-अलग टीमें बनाकर ओंकारेश्वर भेजा गया।

टीमों ने मंदिर व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले जिसमें नीले रंग की जर्सी पहने एवं आर्मी कटिंग किया हुआ संदिग्ध दिखाई दिया। फुटेज मिलने के बाद पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि मंदिर एवं कस्बा ओंकारेश्वर में लगे सीसीटीवी के फुटेज से मिलता-जुलता व्यक्ति एनवीडीए रेस्ट हाउस के रास्ते से अस्पताल तरफ भागकर गया है।

टीमों ने पुराना बस स्टैंड से एनवीडीए जाने वाले तिराहे पर घेराबंदी की और संदिग्ध को पकड़ लिया। जिसने अपना नाम राजेश पिता रमेशचंद पटेल निवासी 15/231 सांई विहार कालोनी राऊ, इंदौर बताया। आरोपी से मंदिर में दानपेटी से चोरी करने के संबंध में पूछताछ की तो उसने बताया कि वह नशे की हालत में था, रात्रि में मंदिर सुनसान रहता है और दानपेटी में बड़ी रकम होगी इसलिए दानपेटी चुरा ली। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर गुरुवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से उसे पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा गया।

अकेले वारदात करता है आरोपी
एसपी विवेक सिंह ने बताया आरोपी ने गुरुवार को सनावद में भी एटीएम तोड़कर चोरी का प्रयास किया। पुलिस पूछताछ में उसने यह बात कबूल की है। एसपी सिंह ने बताया आरोपी नशा कर अकेले वारदात करता है। राऊ में उसका कोई रिकार्ड नहीं है, अभी तक केवल दो ही मामले सामने आए हैं।

पांच जवानों को निलंबित किया गया था
ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग मंदिर परिसर की सुरक्षा में तैनात एसएएफ कंपनी 34वीं वाहिनी धार के पांच जवानों की लापरवाही सामने आने पर एसपी विवेक सिंह ने प्रधान आरक्षक रामव्रत यादव, आरक्षक गुुरुदयाल, दूधनाथ पटेल, सुक्कल परते व लोकेश की ड्यूटी थी। पांचों को निलंबित कर दिया था।

