पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • The Dug Road Does Not Improve Due To Tender, The Balance Of Bike Drivers Is Deteriorating In The Pits

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गड्‌ढों में तब्दील सड़क:टेंडर होने पर खोदी सड़क नहीं सुधारी, गड्‌ढों में बिगड़ रहा बाइक चालकों का संतुलन

खंडवा38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्यारंटी वाले रामेश्वर रोड पर नहीं लगाया डामर, चूरी पर वाहन चलने से उड़ रही धूल

डीईओ ऑफिस से आम्रकुंज और मां नवचंडी गेट तक डामरीकरण के टेंडर के बाद ठेकेदार द्वारा जगह-जगह सड़क खोदकर छोड़ दी है। टेंडर फार्म जमा होने से पहले यहां सड़क काम शुरू हो गया था। मामला उजागर होने के बाद ठेकेदार ने काम बंद कर दिया। जो सड़क बारिश के मौसम में भी चलने लायक और अच्छी स्थिति में थी, उस पर अब जगह-जगह ब्लॉक के रूप में खुदाई कर छोड़ दिया है। इससे वाहन चालकों को यहां से निकलने में समस्या हो रही है। अंधेरे में इन गड्‌ढों के कारण बाइक चालकों का संतुलन भी बिगड़ रहा है। इधर, ग्यारंटी वाली सड़क से उड़ रहे धूल के गुबार ने लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी है। रामेश्वर रोड क्षेत्र में रह रहे बुजुर्गों को सबसे अधिक समस्या हो रही है। श्वास लेने में समस्या होने पर कुछ लोगों ने तो घरों से निकलना ही बंद कर दिया है।

एक सप्ताह पहले खोदी गई थी सड़क, नहीं भरे गड्‌ढे
एलआईजी कॉलोनी क्षेत्र के गोलू पुरी ने बताया कि डीईओ ऑफिस के पास काम शुरू होने के बाद इस क्षेत्र में भी सड़क पर ब्लॉक के रूप में जगह-जगह सड़क खोद दी थी। इसके बाद गड्‌ढे नहीं भरे गए। इससे वाहन चालकों को यहां से निकलने में समस्या हो रही है। इससे रात के समय निकलने वाले बाइक चालकों का संतुलन बिगड़ रहा है।
गुबार उड़ने से मुंह और आंखों में जा रही धूल
रामेश्वर क्षेत्र के बुजुर्ग मोहनलाल ने बताया कि एक महीने से परेशान हैं। सड़क पर चूरी डालने के बाद से धूल के गुबार उड़ रहे हैं। थोड़ी देर धूप में बैठने के लिए दरवाजे के पास आते हैं तो मुंह और आंखों में धूल चली जाती है। बहुत समस्या हो रही है। सामने एक घर का तो दरवाजा ही बंद रहता है। उन्हें धूल से एलर्जी हो रही। श्वांस लेने में समस्या हो रही है।

बोले जिम्मेदार

काम क्यों बंद है, पता करता हूं ^एलआईजी कॉलोनी क्षेत्र में पैचवर्क का काम क्यों बंद है, ठेकेदार से बात कर पता करता हूं। रामेश्वर रोड के लिए ठेकेदार को फिर से नोटिस देंगे। अंतरसिंह तंवर, प्रभारी कार्यपालन यंत्री ठेकेदार का प्लांट चालू होने वाला है ^पैचवर्क का काम बंद नहीं किया है। कल दिखवाते हैं। रामेश्वर रोड के ठेकेदार का प्लांट दो तीन-दिन में चालू होने वाला है। वह नहीं करेगा तो हम किसी से करवा देंगे। हिमांशु भट्‌ट, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें