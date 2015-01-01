पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:फूले नहीं समा रहे किसान, लॉकडाउन में मेढ़ों पर फेंक दिए थे, अब 150 रु. किलो तक गेंदा

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • किसान बोले- उत्पादन कम होने से दीपावली पर बाजार में कम मात्रा में रहेंगे फूल

फूलों की खेती पर लॉकडाउन का बहुत अधिक प्रभाव पड़ा। तब शादियां हुई न मंदिर खुले। बाजार में खपत सीमित हो गई। भाव दो से तीन रुपए किलो मिले और भाड़ा जेब से देना पड़ा। तब फूल तोड़कर खेत की मेढ़ पर फेंक दिए। आने वाले समय में अनिश्चितता का माहौल होने के कारण सीमित क्षेत्र में ही फूल लगाए। फिर से नुकसान नहीं हो इसलिए कई किसानों ने प्याज सहित अन्य फसलें लगा दी। दीपावली के एक दिन पहले आधा एकड़ जमीन पर गेंदे के फूल तोड़कर बैलगाड़ी में रखते हुए यह बात सुरगांव जोशी के किसान कन्हैया पटेल ने कही। उन्होंने बताया उत्पादन कम होने के कारण दीपावली पर बाजार में कम मात्रा में फूल रहेंगे। भाव 80 से 150 रुपए तक रहने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि इससे लॉकडाउन में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई नहीं हो पाएगी। इसी तरह सिहाड़ा रोड क्षेत्र के खेत में किसान दिनेश माली ने बताया कि हर साल 2 से 3 एकड़ में फूलों की खेती करते हैं। पिछले सात महीने में बहुत अधिक नुकसान हो गया। खेतों में फूल सड़ गए। इसलिए आधा एकड़ में ही गेंदा लगाया। कई किसानों फूल की जगह अन्य फसलें लगा दी।

‌वायरस से सड़े फूल : 20 क्विंटल हर साल बुलाते थे, 7 क्विंटल ही मिले फूल

माला विक्रेता राजू फूलवाला ने बताया अच्छे फूल थोक में 150 से 250 रुपए किलो में आ रहे हैं। जिले में कुछ किसानों ने फूल कम लगाए, वहीं कुछ खेतों में वायरस के कारण फूलों के पौधे खराब हो गए। इस बार बाजार में 50 प्रतिशत ही फूल आएंगे। मैं हर साल करीब 20 क्विंटल फूल बुलवाता हूं। इस बार करीब 7 क्विंटल ही मिले।

