छठ पर्व:आज शाम दिया जाएगा महापर्व छठ पूजा का पहला अर्घ्य

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूपी-बिहार के निवासी परिवार सहित करेंगे सूर्य की उपासना व पूजन, गणगौर घाट की धुलाई की
  शनिवार सुबह उगते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य से होगा महापर्व छठ का समापन, गुरुवार को बांटा खरना का प्रसाद

गणगौर घाट पर यूपी-बिहार के परिवारों द्वारा आज शुक्रवार से दो दिन महापर्व छठ का पूजन किया जाएगा। शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ व्रती पूजन-अर्चन करेंगे। शनिवार सुबह उगते हुए भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत का समापन होगा। गुरुवार को खरना के साथ निर्जला महापर्व छठ का व्रत का पूजन घर से शुरू हुआ। व्रती परिवारों के यहां प्रसादी के लिए देर रात तक श्रद्धालुओं का आना जारी रहा। इससे पहले पूजन के प्रमुख स्थान गणगौर घाट पर नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने सफाई के साथ टेंट व लाइट लगाने का काम शुरू किया। निगम के जोन प्रभारी मनीष पंजाबी ने शाम 6 बजे निगमकर्मियों ने फायर ब्रिगेड से घाट की मिट्टी की सफाई की। घाट पर प्रकाश के लिए चारों ओर हैलोजन लगाए गए हैं। वहीं घाट के पीछे श्रद्धालु परिवारों के साथ आने वाले व्यक्तियों के बैठने के लिए टेंट लगाया गया है। यहां पर श्रद्धालुओं के बैठने के लिए कुर्सी व दरी की व्यवस्था की गई है। महापर्व छठ पूजन समिति के अध्यक्ष एसजे श्रीवास्तव ने बताया यूपी-बिहार के 35 से अधिक परिवार गणगौर घाट पर पूजन करेंगे। शुक्रवार शाम को भगवान सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद शनिवार सुबह उगते सूर्य को गाय के दूध से अर्घ्य के साथ महापर्व का समापन होगा।

सुरक्षा : घाट पर आने वाले लोगों की जांच करेंगे डॉक्टर, नाव में रहेंगे होमगार्ड के जवान
इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए घाट पर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए गए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम सभी के स्वास्थ्य का परीक्षण करेगी। व्रती परिवार को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के तहत घाट पर दो गज की दूरी पर माता की वेदी बनाकर पूजन की व्यवस्था की गई है। शुक्रवार को दोपहर 3 से शाम 6 बजे तक डॉ.संदीप सिंह एवं शनिवार सुबह 4 से 7 बजे तक डॉ.दीपक सिंह ठाकुर टीम के साथ लोगों की स्क्रीनिंग करेंगे। वहीं नाव में सुरक्षा के लिए होमगार्ड के जवान तैनात रहेंगे।

