  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Khandwa
  • The Forest Minister Was Discussing The Closed Plans, The Chairman Asked What Did You Do For Khalwa? Shah Said Who Called You?

समीक्षा में बवाल:बंद की गई योजनाओं पर चर्चा कर रहे थे वनमंत्री, जपं अध्यक्ष ने पूछा- आपने खालवा के लिए क्या किया? शाह बोले- आपको बुलाया किसने?

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वनमंत्री विजय शाह ने विभागीय अधिकारियों की बैठक ली, इसी दौरान जनपद अध्यक्ष ने सवाल उठाए, बहसबाजी के बाद बैठक छोड़ चले गए

वनमंत्री की समीक्षा बैठक में उस वक्त माहौल गरमा गया, जब वनमंत्री विजय शाह कांग्रेस द्वारा बंद की गई जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं पर चर्चा कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान बैठक में मौजूद जनपद अध्यक्ष अमित चौहान ने उनसे पूछ लिया- पहले आप बताएं कि आपने खालवा के विकास के लिए क्या किया? इस पर मंत्री ने उन्हें रोकते हुए कहा यह विभागीय समीक्षा बैठक है, आपको इसमेंे बुलाया किसने? जहां तक खालवा के विकास की बात है, बंद कमरे के बजाय बाहर निकलो, चौराहे पर जाकर लोगों से पूछा कि मैंने क्या काम कराए हैं। वे बता देंगे मैंने ब्लाक के लिए क्या काम किए हैं। डेढ़ साल की कांग्रेस सरकार ने ब्लाक को क्या दिया इसका भी मंथन कर लेना। इसके बाद जनपद अध्यक्ष झल्लाते हुए बैठक से चले गए। ब्लॉक मुख्यालय के मांगलिक भवन में हुई बैठक में मंत्री शाह ने बताया प्रदेश में पहली बार वनाधिकार पट्‌टेधारी किसानों के खेत में सिंचाई के लिए तालाब योजना खालवा ब्लाक से शुरू हो रही है। पहली किस्त में 69 लाख रुपए स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। प्रत्येक तालाब के लिए 5 लाख रुपए दिए जाएंगे। आदिवासी किसान तालाब में मछली पालन के साथ सब्जी उत्पादन कर अपनी आर्थिक स्थिति सुधार सकेंगे। तालाब खुदाई मनरेगा योजना के तहत होगी। वनग्राम दिदम्दा में 17 लाख का बड़ा तालाब बनेगा। वनग्रामों में तालाब के लिए वन विभाग जमीन चयन में रोड़े नहीं अटकाए इसका ध्यान रखा जाए। उन्होंने कहा जंगल में ग्रामीणों व पशुओं के निस्तार के लिए सार्वजनिक तालाब खुदवाएं। इससे वन्य प्राणियों को गर्मी में पीने का पानी मिल सकेगा। जंगलों में पशु अवरोधक खंती की बजाय पत्थर की दीवार बनाएं। इससे स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा। जंगल की खाली जमीन पर पौधे लगाने के लिए 150 करोड़ रुपए की योजना तैयार की जा रही है। वन विस्तार पर तार फेंसिंग, गड्‌ढे खुदाई, पौधा लगवाई से क्षेत्र के लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा। मंत्री शाह ने ग्राम मल्हारगढ़ की दिव्यांग एएनएम को पांच गांवों के भ्रमण व लोगों के इलाज के लिए तीन पहिया मोपेड देने की बात कही। इस व्यवस्था विधायक मद की राशि से की जाएगी। बैठक में एसडीएम डॉ. परीक्षित झाड़े, जनपद सीईओ केके उके, तहसीलदार अतुलेश कुमार सिंह सहित सभी विभागों के ब्लाक स्तरीय अफसर उपस्थित थे।

विभागीय समीक्षा में अफसरों को यह निर्देश दिए

  • सेतु निगम द्वारा ब्लाक में उच्चस्तरीय पुल निर्माण में देरी व अधूरे कार्यों को लेकर मंत्री ने नाराजी जताई। उन्होंने निगम के तकनीकी अफसरों को हिदायत दी कि समय पर कार्य पूर्ण नहीं किए तो उपचुनाव के बाद रवानगी तय समझें।
  • मंत्री शाह ने लोनिवि एसडीओ व उपयंत्री से कहा सांवलीखेड़ा-अंबाड़ा सड़क निर्माण के लिए ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी करें। अगर कार्य ना करे तो ठेकेदार बदलने की प्रकिया शुरू कर दें।
  • आरईएस अफसरों को निर्देश दिए कि जब तक जामधड़ मार्ग की बारह धार नदी पर बड़ा पुल नहीं बन जाता तब तक उसकी मरम्मत विभाग कराएं। कोठा के माता मंदिर रपटे व खालवा के बायपास की मरम्मत जल्द कराई जाए।
  • प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के अफसरों को गुलाईमाल मार्ग से गोगाईपुर पहुंच मार्ग पर दो साल से अधूरे पुल-पुलिया का निर्माण जल्द पूर्ण करने तथा कोठा फाके से कुम्हारखेड़ा रोड की मरम्मत के निर्देश दिए।
  • महिला बाल विकास की समीक्षा करते हुए मंत्री शाह ने कहा हम चाहते हैं कि ब्लाक के लोग स्वास्थ्य सेवा के अभाव में परेशान ना हों। सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर क्षेत्र की एक-एक आंगनवाड़ी का चयन कर लें। यहां फलदार पौधे व सब्जी लगाएं। दर्ज बच्चों के पालकों से पौधे लगवाकर आदर्श आंगनवाड़ी बनाएं। गांवों में सेवा दे रही एएनएम के रहने के लिए आवास की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए।
