पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • The Fourth Murder With The Intention Of Revenge, Missed The Target Of The Pistol, Then The Young Man Had Been Stabbed To Death By The Ax

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या:बदले की नीयत से चौथी हत्या, पिस्टल का निशाना चूक गया तो युवक पर फरसे से मरते दम तक किए थे वार

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हापला के जंगल में हुई हत्या का चार दिन में पर्दाफाश, 4 गिरफ्तार, 1 देशी पिस्टल, 2 कारतूस और फरसा जब्त

बदले की भावना से हुई तीन हत्याओं बाद चौथी हत्या भी बदला लेने के लिए की गई। हत्या गांव के ही चार युवकों ने की। हत्या करने के लिए आरोपियों ने पहले पिस्टल चलाई, निशाना चूका तो पास जाकर फरसे से काट दिया। शंका न हो इसलिए शिकायत लेकर पुलिस के पास भी गए, लेकिन पकड़े गए और हत्या करना कबूल कर लिया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश कर चार दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है।

हापला पंचायत के ग्राम दीपला में दीपावली की रात शरीफ पिता मंगू मंसूरी (49) की धारदार हथियारों से हत्या कर दी गई थी। दूसरे दिन रविवार सुबह 9 बजे ग्राम खिड़गांव मार्ग पर मुंशी के खेत के पास कच्चे रास्ते पर शरीफ को लोगों ने मृत अवस्था में देखा और परिजन व पुलिस को सूचना दी। शरीफ के चेहरे पर गाल के दोनों ओर धारदार हथियार के निशान थे। गला कटा हुआ था। मामले में कोतवाली पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज कर संदेहियों को पूछताछ के लिए उठाया था। एसपी विवेक सिंह ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए सीएसपी ललित गठरे को अंधे कत्ल को सुलझाने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी। सीएसपी ने टीम गठित की और एफएसएल अधिकारी विकास मुजाल्दा के साथ मौके का निरीक्षण किया और वहां से कुछ साक्ष्य जुटाए।

साक्ष्यों के आधार पर पुलिस ने संदीप पिता मनोहर असलकर (21) निवासी दीपला व शुभम पिता महेश शिवदे (18), पवन पिता खुमानसिंह सोलंकी(24) व आनंद पिता जयसिंह मंडलोई (24) निवासी हापला को पूछताछ के लिए उठाया। सख्ती से पूछताछ करने पर आरोपियों ने हत्या करना कबूल कर लिया। आरोपियों ने पुलिस को बताया कि उन्होंने पूर्व में गांव हुई राकेश की हत्या का बदला लेने के लिए शरीफ की हत्या की है। आरोपियों ने बताया कि वे शरीफ को पिस्टल से मारना चाहते थे लेकिन निशाना चूकने पर उन्होंने फरसे से वार कर मार डाला। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के पास से हत्या में शामिल एक देशी पिस्टल, दो जिंदा कारतूस, लोहे का फरसा, मोबाइल व खून से सने कपड़े जब्त किए।

पवन ने रची थी हत्या की साजिश
मुख्य आरोपी पवन सोलंकी ने ही शरीफ की हत्या की साजिश रची थी। उसने हापला के संदीप व गांव के ही शुभम व आनंद को हत्या के लिए उकसाया और शरीफ को ही टारगेट किया। वे पिछले कुछ दिनों से उसकी गतिविधियों पर ध्यान दे रहे थे। दीपावली की रात 12.30 बजे मौका मिला और उन्होंने शरीफ की हत्या को अंजाम दे दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें