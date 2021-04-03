पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  The Funeral Procession Of POS Machines Taken Out At Hathtele, Took The Supply Department With The Drum

मांग:हाथठेले पर निकाली पीओएस मशीनों की शवयात्रा, ढोल के साथ आपूर्ति विभाग ले गए

खंडवा4 घंटे पहले
  • आपूर्ति विभाग पहुंचे राशन दुकान संचालकों ने अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा, पीओएस मशीनें जमा की

नियमितिकरण, पीडीएस राशन में कटौती, वेतन भत्ते, कमीशन, एफआईआर वापस लेने, भर्ती प्रकिया, हटाए गए कर्मचारियों की बहाली सहित अन्य समस्याओं व मांगों को लेकर सहकारिता समिति कर्मचारी व राशन दुकान संचालकों ने पीओएस मशीन की शवयात्रा ढोल-ढमाकों के साथ निकाली। वे अनिश्चितकाल के लिए राशन दुकानें बंद कर धरने पर बैठ गए और मशीनें खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग में जमा करा दी।

मप्र सहकारिता समिति कर्मचारी महासंघ भोपाल के आह्वान पर गुरुवार को जिले की 469 राशन दुकानें, सहकारी समितियों, उपभोक्ता भंडार व वन समितियों में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों ने अनोखा प्रदर्शन किया। राशन दुकान संचालकों ने बड़ाबम क्षेत्र से पीओएस मशीनों की शवयात्रा ढाेल-ढमाकों के साथ हाथठेले पर निकाली।

कर्मचारियों ने रास्तेभर नारेबाजी कर शासन को कोसा। कर्मचारी शवयात्रा को खाद्य विभाग के कार्यालय ले गए, मशीनों को जमा किया और धरने पर बैठकर अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले गए। कर्मचारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री, सहकारिता मंत्री एवं खाद्य नागरिक आपूर्ति मंत्री भोपाल के नाम का ज्ञापन प्रभारी खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति अधिकारी तरूण सिंह यादव को ज्ञापन सौंपा अौर मांगों को भोपाल तक पहुंचाने और निवारण करवाने का निवेदन किया।

मशीनें जमा की, समस्याएं भोपाल तक पहुंचाएंगे
^राशन दुकान संचालकों के माध्यम से शिकायत, समस्या व मांगों का ज्ञापन हमें मिला है। जिन्हें खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग मंत्रालय भोपाल भेजा जाएगा। जो आदेश आएगा उसका पालन किया जाएगा।
-तरूण सिंह यादव, प्रभारी, जिला खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति अधिकारी

कोरोना काल में ऑफलाइन में बांटा था राशन
^शासन व प्रशासन के निर्देश पर ही कोविड के दौरान ऑफलाइन राशन गरीबों को बांटा था। ऐसे में मशीनों से राशन नहीं बंटना बताया जा रहा है। ऐसी कई और समस्याएं व मांगें हैं जिनके पूरा होने तक हम हड़ताल पर रहेंगे।
-सुनील तिर्थानी, नगर अध्यक्ष, सहकारिता समिति कर्मचारी संघ

हड़ताल : इन मांगों को लेकर संचालकों ने बंद की दुकानें
1. कर्मियों का नियमितिकरण
ज्ञापन में बताया गया कि सहकारी समिति के प्रभारी प्रबंधक, लेखापाल, कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर, कैशियर, विक्रेता, भृत्य, चौकीदार, कर्मचारी पहले से नियमितिकरण की मांग कर रहे हैं।
2. पीडीएस राशन में कटौती
कोरोना काल में शासन के निर्देश पर सर्वर बंद हाेने के बावजूद गरीबों तक ऑफलाइन राशन पहुंचाया, लेकिन पीओएस मशीन में उक्त स्टाक कम नहीं हुआ। अब कटौती कर राशन क्याें दिया जा रहा।
3. वेतन, भत्ते व कमीशन : कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन नहीं मिलना, नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम द्वारा धान, गेहूं, ज्वार, बाजरा, मक्का, खाद, यूरिया का कमीशन न दिया जाना।
4. एफआईआर : पीडीएस उपार्जन कार्य, ऋणमाफी में बगैर जांच कर्मचारियों पर एफआईआर क्यों की? एफआईआर उसे वापस लिया जाए।
5. भर्ती प्रक्रिया: समितियों में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों की कैडर भर्ती प्रक्रिया से रोक हटें, जिन कर्मचारियों को हटाया गया उन्हें बहाल करें।

