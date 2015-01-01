पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा:सिंगापुर के सेंटोसा द्वीप से हनुवंतिया को विकसित करने का आया था विचार, साकार भी हुआ

खंडवा
फोटो : अजय दीक्षित
  • पांचवें जल महोत्सव पर मुख्यमंत्री ने रिकार्डिंग के जरिए दिया संदेश

पर्यटन स्थल हनुवंतिया में मंगलवार से पांचवें जल महोत्सव का आगाज हुआ। शुभारंभ अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान का वीडियो संदेश प्रसारित किया गया। इसमें उन्होंने कहा कि सिंगापुर भ्रमण के दौरान सेंटोसा द्वीप देखकर उनके मन में मध्यप्रदेश में भी टापुओं को पर्यटन केंद्र के रूप में विकसित करने का विचार मन में आया था।

यह हनुवंतिया में साकार हो गया है। इंदिरा सागर के बैक वाटर के पास स्थित हनुवंतिया पर्यटन स्थल का प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य अद्भुत है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा है कि मैं इस जल महोत्सव पर किसी कारण से नहीं आ पाया हूं, लेकिन इस एक महीने के जल महोत्सव पर एक बार जरूर आऊंगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने संदेश के माध्यम से पर्यटकों से अपील की कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा संख्या में हनुवंतिया पहुंचकर जल महोत्सव का लुत्फ उठाएं।

50 टापुओं को भी विकसित किया जाएगा

मंगलवार को पांचवें जल महोत्सव का शुभारंभ दोपहर 3 बजे किया जाना था, लेकिन वन मंत्री विजय शाह के देरी से आने के कारण कार्यक्रम शाम 4.30 बजे शुरू किया गया। विजय शाह ने पर्यटकों को बताया कि इंदिरा सागर बांध में ऐसे 50 से अधिक टापू हैं और अन्य टापू को हम विकसित करेंगे। शिमला को देखकर हनुवंतिया को भी विकसित किया। इस क्षेत्र में देश-विदेश के पर्यटकों को भी लाने का प्रयास पूरा करेंगे। बोरियामाल टापू वन विभाग के अंतर्गत आता है।

इस टापू को भी विकसित करने का काम भी हम करेंगे। मांधाता विधायक नारायण पटेल ने वन मंत्री से मंच से मांग की हमारे विस्थापित किसानों के खेतों में जंगली जानवरों द्वारा फसल नष्ट की जाती है। फसलों की सुरक्षा के लिए वन विभाग द्वारा पुख्ता इंतजाम किया जाए। कार्यक्रम में जिला पंचायत सीईओ रौशन सिंह, अपर संचालक पर्यटन निगम सोनिया मीणा, नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, राजबहादुर सिंह तोमर, सुरेंद्र टूटेजा, चंद्रमोहन राठौर आदि मौजूद थे।

