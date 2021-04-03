पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संत बुखार दास व गुलाब दास बाबा मेला 24 को:संतों की समाधि पर 27 फरवरी को निशान चढेंगे, 24 फरवरी से13 मार्च तक चलेगा मेला

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नप ने शुरू की तैयारियां, कथा में भगवान को छप्पन भोग लगाया जाएगा

नगर के आस्था के प्रतीक संत बुखार दास और गुलाब दास बाबा का मेला 17वें साल भी लगेगा। नगर परिषद के तत्वावधान में गुरु शिष्य का मेला 24 फरवरी से 13 मार्च 2021 तक मेला ग्राउंड पर लगाया जाएगा। संतों की समाधि पर 27 फरवरी को शाम 6 बजे भक्तों द्वारा निशान चढ़ाए जाएंगे।

संत बुखार दास बाबा मंदिर के महंत विजेंद्र राव पवार ने बताया गुरु शिष्य का यह प्रसिद्ध मेले की शुरुआत 2005 में हुई थी। तीन दिवसीय मेेले के दौरान सिंगाजी परचरी पुराण कथा होगी।

पुनासा एसडीएम चंदर सिंह सोलंकी ने भी मेला लगाया जाने की पुष्टि की है। नगर परिषद के सीएमओ संजय गीते ने बताया नगर परिषद के तत्वाधान में संत बुखार दास एवं गुलाब दास बाबा का मेला 24 फरवरी से 13 मार्च तक लगाया जाएगा। मेले को लेकर मेला ग्राउंड पर तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है।

विभिन्न सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित किए जाएंगे। अफसरों का कहना है काेविड-19 चल रहा है। इसलिए इस बार कोरोना को देखते हुए शासन व प्रशासन के नियमों का पालन भी किया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि विगत दिनों संस्कृति पर्यटन मंत्री उषा सिंह ठाकुर मूंदी कार्यक्रम में शिरकत के दौरान भक्तों की मांग पर संत बुखार दास एवं गुलाब दास बाबा मेले को मेला प्राधिकरण में शामिल कराने की घोषणा की थी।

जहां श्रद्धा, विश्वास, समर्पण होता है, वहां बढ़ता है प्रेम
साधक जब अपना आत्ममंथन करता है तो सबसे पहले अहंकार का विष ही शरीर रूपी सागर से बाहर हो जाता है। जब अहंकार ही इंसान से बाहर हो जाता है तब वह बिल्कुल सरल और सहज बन जाता है। यह बात श्रीमद भागवत कथा के चतुर्थ दिवस संत लक्ष्मीनारायण नंद महाराज ने श्री कृष्ण यादव नगर में कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिस परिवार में श्रद्धा, विश्वास, समर्पण होता है, वहां टकराव नहीं बल्कि अनन्य प्रेम बढ़ता है। रामायण के प्रसंग श्रवण कराते हुए कहा कि हमारे धर्म शास्त्र ग्रंथ हमें जीवन जीने का मार्ग दिखलाते हैं। शुक्रवार को कथा में भगवान को छप्पन भोग लगाया जाएगा। गोवर्धन पर्वत का पूजन किया जाएगा।

