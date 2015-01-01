पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साप्ताहिक समीक्षा:जरूरतमंदों को 10 रुपए में मिलेगा भरपेट भोजन

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • निगम में 1 दिसंबर से मिलने वाली शिकायतों और आवेदनों को स्कैन कर संबंधी विभागों को भेजा जाएगा, शुरू होगी ई-ऑफिस के तहत फाइलिंग व्यवस्था, लोगों के पत्रों पर त्वरित होगी कार्रवाई

शहर में आया कोई भी व्यक्ति अब भूखा नहीं रहेगा। जरूरतमंद लोगों को 10 रुपए में भरपेट भोजन परोसा जाएगा। इसके लिए निगम तीन स्थानों पर पंडित दीनदयाल रसोई योजना संचालित करेगा। पंडित माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र में संचालित रसोई भवन के साथ ही श्री गणेश गोशाला और मुख्य चिकित्सालय परिसर के आश्रय स्थल पर भी निर्धन लोगों को इस योजना से भरपेट शुद्ध भोजन परोसा जाएगा। इन स्थानों पर सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक बैठा कर भोजन परोसा जाएगा। निगम सभागृह में विभागीय साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक में यह बात आयुक्त हिमांशु भट्ट ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में तीन स्थानों पर यह योजना शुरू की जाएगी। भोजन में दाल, रोटी, चावल के साथ ही सब्जी परोसी जाएगी। बैठक में योजना के नोडल अधिकारी उपायुक्त दिनेश मिश्रा को समस्त कार्रवाई किए जाने के लिए निर्देशित किया। आयुक्त ने आमजन के पत्रों पर त्वरित कार्रवाई की पहल करते हुए निर्णय लिया है कि 1 दिसंबर 2020 से नगर निगम ई-ऑफिस की नई व्यवस्था शुरू करने जा रहा है। इसके तहत निगम को मिलने वाली लोगों की शिकायत, आवेदन सहित सभी शासकीय पत्रों को स्कैन कर उन्हें संबंधित विभागों को कार्रवाई के लिए भेजा जाएगा। इस कार्य में न केवल समय की बचत होगी वरन कार्रवाई कम होकर ई-फाइल के जरिए आसान हो जाएगी। बैठक में सीएम हेल्पलाइन की लंबित 589 शिकायतों का निराकरण करने, भवन अनुज्ञा अनुमति प्रकरणों के साथ अग्नि शमन उपकरण की व्यवस्था करने के लिए कार्रवाई के संबंध में भी चर्चा की गई। सहायक यंत्री वर्षा घिडोडे, एच आर पांडे, सहायक आयुक्त मोनिका पारधी सहित निगम के अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

