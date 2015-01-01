पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसंवाद:पुलिस-प्रशासन ने भी माना कि हापला की शांति व्यवस्था में सोशल मीडिया ने जहर घोला

खंडवा16 मिनट पहले
कोतवाली थाने के अंतर्गत आने वाले हापला गांव में कलेक्टर-एसपी ने जनसंवाद कर ग्रामीणों से शांति बनाने की अपील की।
  • कोतवाली के हापला गांव में कलेक्टर-एसपी ने जनसंवाद कर लोगों से शांति बनाने की अपील की, पुलिस प्रशासन ने दोनों पक्षों की समिति बनाई

सोशल मीडिया पर भड़काऊ टिप्पणी के बाद हापला-दीपला गांव में छह महीने में दो व शहर में दो इस तरह चार बेगुनाह लोगों की हत्या हो गई। गांव में पहले की तरह शांति व्यवस्था कायम करने के लिए कलेक्टर अनय द्विवेदी व एसपी विवेक सिंह ने सोमवार को ग्रामीणों के साथ जनसंवाद कर शांति समिति का गठन किया।

इस दौरान अधिकारियों ने माना कि विवाद की वजह सोशल मीडिया है। अधिकारियों ने गांव के दोनों पक्षों को सुना। जनसंवाद में कलेक्टर ने ग्रामीणों से पूछा कि ऐसी परिस्थिति क्यों हुई है। हम लोग तो सहायकता करेंगे। खून-खराबा करने से क्या होगा। जिन लोगों ने ये काम किया है वो लोग भुगत रहे हैं और आगे भी भुगतेंगे। एक-दो घंटे की प्लानिंग करके आप लोग अपनी जिंदगी खत्म कर रहे हैं। ये सब हमें छोड़ना होगा। जो समिति बनाई है उसकी नियमित बैठक करो, पांच-छह दिन में सभी मुद्दों पर चर्चा करनी होगी। गांव में ही एक-दूसरे की सहायता करनी होगी। ये गांव ही एक समाज है। बैठक जरूर करें भले ही कोई मुद्दा हो या न हो आपस में बैठकर किसी भी मुद्दे पर चर्चा करो गांव को किसी भी तरह बचाना है। समिति को मिसाल कायम करना है। सोशल मीडिया से दूर रहना है। यहां के युवक अपने परिजन की जिंदगी खराब न करें।

पिछले घटनाक्रम को भूलकर आगे बढ़े -एसपी
एसपी विवेक सिंह ने कहा सभी लोग चाहते हैं कि गांव में शांति व्यवस्था बनी रहे तो फिर आप क्यों नहीं चाहते कि शांति कायम रहे। पिछले चार-पांच महीने में जो घटनाक्रम हुए हैं उनको भूलकर आगे बढ़ना है। हमें ये याद नहीं करना है कि हमने क्या गलती की है। जिन परिवार के लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है उनकी मदद कैसे करना है इस पर सोचना होगा। चाहे वो हिंदू हो या मुसलमान कोई भी धर्म ये नहीं सिखाता कि किसी का नुकसान करें और किसी की मदद न करें। अब इस तरह की स्थिति निर्मित न हो। अगर कुछ हो भी तो गांव में ही हमारे वरिष्ठ लोग उसे सुलझा सके। ऐसा प्रयास करना है।
जो लोग यहां पर शांति से रहना चाहते हैं हम उनके साथ है। समाज ने पुलिस को बनाया है।

पुलिस ने समाज को नहीं है। अगर समाज में मतभेद होते हैं तो उसका सही निराकरण समाज के बीच से ही आता है। पुलिस मदद के लिए बनाई गई है है। सोशल मीडिया ने इस गांव का मटियामेट कर दिया और एक-दूसरे के सभी दुश्मन बन बैठे। हमको ये सब चींजे समझना होगा। अगर कोई मुस्लिम गलती करता है तो मुस्लिम समाज आगे आए और अगर कोई हिंदू गलती करता है हिंदू समाज आगे आकर उसकी शिकायत करें।

