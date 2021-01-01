पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गर्भवती महिला को लगा रहा था इंजेक्शन बीएमओ को देखकर बोला- आप कौन?

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
  • रनगांव स्थित उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे बीएमओ ने फर्जी डॉक्टर पर की कार्रवाई

रनगांव स्थित उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे बीएमओ ने फर्जी डॉक्टर के क्लीनिक पर कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान बंगाली डॉक्टर गर्भवती महिला को इंजेेक्शन लगा रहा था। जर्जर मकान के अंधेरे कमरे में लगे 6 बेड पर अन्य बुजुर्ग महिला का इलाज चल रहा था। करीब 10 मिनट तक बीएमओ चुपचाप खड़े यह नजारा देखते रहे। जब फर्जी डॉक्टर की नजर पड़ी तो उसने पूछा आप कौन हैं। बीएमओ ने अपना परिचय दिया तो हतप्रभ रह गया। इसके बाद बीएमओ ने क्लिनिक की जांच की तो किसी प्रकार के कागजात उपलब्ध नहीं थे। वहीं इंजेक्शन सहित दवाइयां खुली रखी हुई थीं। मौका पंचनामा बनाकर कागजात उपलब्ध कराने के लिए तीन दिन का समय दिया है। जावर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के अंतर्गत आने वाले 95 गांवों में फर्जी डॉक्टर बेखौफ इलाज कर रहे हैं। सबकुछ जानने के बावजूद भी जिम्मेदार कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं। गुरुवार को रनगांव उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे बीएमओ डॉ. योगेश सोनी को ग्रामीणों ने फर्जी डॉक्टर जीपी दास द्वारा मरीजों को हाईडोज देने की शिकायत की। इस पर जब बीएमओ फर्जी डॉक्टर के क्लिनिक पर पहुंचे तो वह जर्जर मकान ऊपर से अंधेरा और उसमें लगे 6 बेड देखकर दंग रह गए। वह इस दौरान गर्भवती महिला को इंजेक्शन लगा रहा था। बीएमओ डॉ. सोनी ने उससे डिग्री सहित कागजात मांगे तो वह कुछ जबाव नहीं दे पाया। करीब आधे घंटे तक बीएमओ ने पूछताछ की। मरीजों को देने वाले ड्रग्स की जानकारी ली, लेकिन वह संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे सका। जब उससे पूछा गया कि इंजेक्शन का दोबारा उपयोग करते हो क्या? तो उसने कहा धोकर उपयोग करता हूं। इसके बाद बीएमओ ने सारा सामान जब्त कर पंचनामा बनाया। साथ ही तीन दिन का समय देकर कागजात उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए। फिलहाल क्लिनिक बंद करा दिया गया है।

95 गांव में 25 से ज्यादा फर्जी डॉक्टर सक्रिय
खंडवा ग्रामीण (जावर ब्लॉक) में 95 गांव में 25 से अधिक बिना मान्यता के क्लीनिक और फर्जी डॉक्टर मरीजों की सेहत के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। गांव में बिना चेकअप के पहले मरीज को दवा दी जाती है। मलेरिया, पीलिया, हैजा, खांसी-जुकाम, टाइफाइड जैसी बीमारियों को सही करने की गारंटी तक ले लेते हैं। जिससे मरीज इन डॉक्टरों के झांसे में आ जाते हैं। अब ग्रामीण इनकी रोजाना शिकायत कर रहे हैं।

कार्रवाई का ग्रामीणों ने किया विरोध
जब फर्जी डॉक्टर के क्लिनिक पर बीएमओ कार्रवाई कर रहे थे तो कुछ ग्रामीणों ने इसका विरोध भी किया। उन्होंने कहा गांव के उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर रात को सीएचओ नहीं रहती है। ऐसे में रात में ग्रामीणों को इलाज के लिए भटकना पड़ता है। लोग बोले कम से कम प्राथमिक इलाज तो मिल जाता है। इस पर बीएमओ डॉ. सोनी ने लोगों को समझाया और केंद्र पर डॉक्टर उपलब्ध रहने की जानकारी दी। इधर, कार्रवाई के बाद ही बीएमओ के पास नेताओं सहित जनप्रतिनिधियों के फोन आना शुरू हो गए।
एफआईआर कराएंगे
^गुरुवार को रनगांव में एक फर्जी डॉक्टर पर कार्रवाई की है। उन्हें दस्तावेज लेकर आने को कहा है। कागजात सही नहीं पाए गए तो उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाएगी।
- डॉ. योगेश सोनी, बीएमओ, जावर

