ईद मिलादुन्नबी आज:कोरोना के कारण इस साल शहर में नहीं निकलेगा जुलूस

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • मुस्लिम समाज के संगठनों ने मांगी थी अनुमति, जुलूस को लेकर पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में देररात तक चली बैठक

ईद मिलादुन्नबी शुक्रवार को मनाई जाएगी, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना के चलते जिले में कहीं भी जुलूस नहीं निकाला जाएगा। नायब शहर काजी निसार अली सहित मुस्लिम समाज के विभिन्न संगठनों ने कलेक्टर से लिखित आवेदन लेकर जुलूस निकालने का आग्रह किया था। जिला प्रशासन ने आश्वासन दिया था कि गृह विभाग से जो भी निर्देश आएंगे उसके अनुसार आपको बता दिया जाएगा। इधर, जुलूस को लेकर गुरुवार देर रात को पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में बैठक हुई। अपर कलेक्टर नंदा भलावे कुशरे ने प्रेसनोट जारी कर बताया कि कोविड-19 के संक्रमण की रोकथाम तथा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के प्रावधानों को ध्यान में रखते हुए 30 अक्टूबर शुक्रवार को किसी भी धार्मिक चल समारोह, रैली या जुलूस के आयोजन की अनुमति जिला प्रशासन द्वारा नहीं दी गई है। उन्होंने सभी नागरिकों से अपील की है कि वे कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के प्रावधानों का सख्ती से पालन करें। ईद मिलादुन्नबी को लेकर एक सप्ताह पहले से ही शहर की मस्जिद मदरसे सज गए हैं। मस्जिदों में मिलाद की महफिल सज रही है। नाते पाक का कार्यक्रम आयोजित हो रहा है। वही मोहल्ले व घर गलियों को फूलों की झिलमिल लाइट के साथ ही इस्लामी झंडे से सजाया गया है।

मुस्लिम बहुल इलाकों में हुई आतिशबाजी

गुरुवार रात मुस्लिम बहुल इलाके इमलीपुरा, परदेसीपुरा, हातमपुरा, खड़कपुरा, कहारवाड़ी क्षेत्र में मुस्लिम समाजजन ने पटाखे फोड़कर आतिशबाजी की। गुरुवार को शर्मा गैरेज के पास नूरानी चौक पर लंगर ए आम का आयोजन किया गया है। इसके अलावा विभिन्न स्थानों पर धार्मिक आयोजन होंगे।

सांकेतिक रूप से मनाएंगे त्योहार

पिछले साल राम मंदिर निर्माण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आने से स्थगित हुआ था जुलूस
कोरोना की वजह से मुस्लिम समाज द्वारा हजरत पैगंबर साहब के जन्मदिन ईद मिलादुन्नबी के त्योहार पर शुक्रवार को शहर में जुलूस नहीं निकाला जाएगा। समाज के लोगों द्वारा प्रशासन और पुलिस अफसरों से चर्चा के बाद जुलूस नहीं निकालकर ईद मिलादुन्नबी का पर्व सांकेतिक रूप से मनाने का निर्णय लिया है। यह लगातार दूसरा साल है जब, हजरत पैगंबर साहब के जन्मदिन पर मुस्लिम समाज का जुलूस नहीं निकल रहा है। पिछले साल 10 नवंबर को राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आने के चलते समाज ने जुलूस निरस्त कर दिया था।
इस साल कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन करते हुए जुलूस स्थगित किया है। वहीं ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर्व के मद्देनजर शहर की मस्जिदों में विशेष विद्युत सजावट की गई है। ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर मस्जिदों में कुरान खानी, बच्चों के नातियां प्रोग्राम और मिलाद शरीफ का कार्यक्रम रखे गए हैं। इसके अलावा समाज के लोग घरों में फातिया खानी भी करेंगे। वहीं समाज के लोग कब्रिस्तान में बुजुर्गाें की कब्र पर भी फातियां पढ़ेंगे। शहर की दरगाह वाली मस्जिद के इमाम मोहम्मद सिद्दीक ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर्व पर जुलूस नहीं निकला जा रहा है। मस्जिदों और घरों में ही समाज के लोग पर्व को सादगी से मनाएंगे।

