आयोजन:समाज ने शिक्षा व व्यापार में उन्नति की, संस्कार देने में पूजनीय है

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नार्मदीय धर्मशाला में आयोजित ब्राह्मण समाज के दीपावली मिलन समारोह में विधायक नारायण पटेल ने कहा

नार्मदीय ब्राह्मण समाज शिक्षा के साथ व्यापार में भी उन्नति की ओर अग्रसर हैं। समाज अपना सामाजिक दायित्व निभा कर संस्कार भी देता है। उनके आशीर्वाद से सभी मांगलिक शुभ कार्य भी सफल होते हैं। युवा वर्ग भी सामाजिक दायित्वों का पालन कर वरिष्ठ बुजुर्गों के मार्गदर्शन में लगातार आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। यह बात मांधाता विधायक नारायण पटेल ने बुधवार रात 9:30 बजे नार्मदीय धर्मशाला में आयोजित दीपावली मिलन समारोह के दौरान कही। उन्होंने समाज के 5 मेधावी विद्यार्थियों को अपनी ओर से 5100 रुपए देने की घोषणा की। समाज को हर संभव मदद का विश्वास दिलाया। भाजपा के पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष चंद्र मोहन राठौर और ब्राह्मण समाज के नवनिर्वाचित अध्यक्ष राम गीते ने भी संबोधित किया। समाज के पूर्व अध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र महोदय ने नवीन कार्यकारिणी को सहयोग प्रदान करने का आश्वासन दिया। दीपावली मिलन समारोह में कोरोना योद्धा एवं नगर को स्वच्छता प्रदान करने वाले नगर परिषद के सीएमओ संजय गीते का सम्मान कर प्रशंसा पत्र भेंट किया। नगर के कवि अमन अक्षर का भी सम्मान किया गया।

समाज की नित्य कर्म पूजा प्रकाश पुस्तिका का वितरण किया

कार्यक्रम में राठौर समाज के चंद्र मोहन राठौर सोहनलाल राठौर, दीपक राठौर ने ब्राह्मण समाज को नित्य कर्म पूजा प्रकाश पुस्तिका का वितरण किया। सेवानिवृत प्रधान पाठक सुरेंद्र कोठारी ने अपने सास-ससुर की स्मृति में ब्राह्मण समाज को 51 हजार रुपए दान स्वरूप भेंट किए। इस मौके पर समाज के वरिष्ठ नत्थू लाल महोदय, ओपी डोंगरे, केशव राव गीते, राम अजमेर, सिंगाजी निमाड़ी भजन गायिका जीवन लता खेड़े, विधायक की धर्म पत्नी उमा पटेल, सोसायटी अध्यक्ष लख्मी चंद गुर्जर, पुरुषोत्तम दलाल, ब्राह्मण समाज के सचिव संतोष शर्मा मौजूद थे। इस मौके पर नगर परिषद के आकाश शर्मा ने सभी को स्वच्छता की शपथ दिलाई।

