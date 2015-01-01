पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Khandwa
  • The Thirst Of The People Of The City Will Be Quenched With Nectar, Lines Will Be Added In Places Where Water Is Not Reaching, Valves Will Be Installed

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

योजना:अमृत से बुझाई जाएगी शहर के लोगों की प्यास,जिन स्थानों पर पानी नहीं पहुंच रहा वहां जोड़ी जाएगी लाइन, लगाए जाएंगे वॉल्व

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जगदंबा नगर और नारायण नगर की पाइप लाइनों को जोड़ा जा रहा है।
  • पाइप लाइन होने के बावजूद गर्मी में जिन स्थानों पर पानी की समस्या रहती है ऐसे स्थान चिन्हित कर रहा निगम

अमृत योजना (अटल मिशन फार रिजुविनेशन एंड अर्बन ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन) से शहर की प्यास बुझाई जाएगी। इस योजना से पूर्व में बिछाई पाइप लाइनों को आस-पास की लाइनों से जोड़ा जाएगा ताकि लोगों को अपेक्षित प्रेशर से पानी मिल सके। कही 20 तो कहीं 80 से 100 और 200 फीट लंबाई में पाइप बिछाकर लाइनों को जोड़ा जाएगा। इससे गर्मी के मौसम में लोगों को पानी की समस्या नहीं होगी।

इसके लिए कुछ स्थानों पर वॉल्व भी लगाए जाएंगे। ताकि ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्रों में भी लोगों को सामान्य रूप से नल से पानी मिल सके। इसके लिए निगम द्वारा कार्य योजना बनाई जा रही है। जिन क्षेत्रों में लोगों को समस्या हो रही है। उन्हें अमृत योजना की शेष बची राशि से जोड़कर व्यवस्थित किया जाएगा।
यह कर रहा निगम
जिन क्षेत्रों में पहले से पाइप लाइन है ओर लोगों को समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहां आस-पास बिछाई पाइप लाइनों से संबंधित क्षेत्र को जोड़ने के लिए निगम के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी कार्य योजना बना रहे हैं। इसके लिए क्षेत्र के समय पाल और इंजीनियरों के साथ ही सुपर वाइजर समस्या वाले स्थानों को नोट कर रहे हैं।

इन क्षेत्रों में हो रही लोगों को पानी की समस्या
मिशन कंपाउंड, गोलमोल बाबा रोड, नारायण नगर, चीरा खदान बेड़ी, शंकरनगर, बुद्धनगर, घासपुरा में बुलंदकुआं मस्जिद, संत रैदास, भगतसिंह क्षेत्र, मानसिंग मिल तिराहा, पदम कुंड, सन्मति नगर, नवकार।

पाइप लाइन होने के बावजूद लोगों को जिन क्षेत्रों में पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ऐसे क्षेत्रों में लाइन को व्यवस्थित करेंगे ताकि गर्मी में समस्या का सामना नहीं करना पड़े।
-हिमांशु भट्‌ट, आयुक्त नगर निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें