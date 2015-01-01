पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुबह सांसद बोले:शादियों में 200 से ज्यादा लोग न हो, रात को समारोह में लगाई भीड़

  • जिला क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप की बैठक में कोरोना को काबू करने के लिए उठाए गए कदम

उपचुनाव में हजारों की भीड़ जुटाने व दो दिन पहले सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ सिंगाजी मंदिर पहुंचने वाले सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान ने जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण ना फैले इसके लिए क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप की बैठक में 200 लोगों को ही शादी समारोह में आने देने के निर्णय पर सहमति दी। वहीं रविवार रात को ही आनंद नगर रोड स्थित मैरिज गार्डन में मिलन समारोह में भीड़ जुटा ली। इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंस का भी ध्यान नहीं रखा। रविवार को कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में जिला क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप की बैठक में बताया गया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार तेजी से बढ़ रही है। इसे रोकने के लिए मास्क लगाना जरूरी हो गया है। लोग घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क अवश्य लगाएं, सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें। ऐसा न करने वालों से जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। बैठक में सांसद नंदकुमार सिंह चौहान, विधायक देवेन्द्र वर्मा, कलेक्टर अनय द्विवेदी, पुलिस अधीक्षक विवेक सिंह, अपर कलेक्टर नंदा भलावे, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रकाश परिहार, भाजपा अध्यक्ष सेवादास पटेल, हरिश कोटवाले सहित विभिन्न अधिकारी, जनप्रतिनिधि, व्यापारी संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि व निजी नर्सिंग होम संचालक मौजूद थे।

दीपावली मिलन समारोह... 200 से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ता-नेता पहुंचे, इन्हें भीड़ पसंद है

रविवार को कलेक्टोरेट में जिला क्राइसिस मीटिंग में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क लगाने की सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान ने वकालत की। इधर, शाम को सांसद चौहान खंडवा भाजपा के दोनों ही नगर मंडल के 200 से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ वाले दीपावली मिलन समारोह में शामिल हुए। जिस मंच पर सांसद बैठे थे, उनके साथ पहली पंक्ति में 11, दूसरी में 10 व तीसरी में 9 कुल 29 नेता मंचासीन थे। वहीं सामने बैठै हुए कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ किनारों पर झुंड बनाकर नेता खड़े थे।

तापमान नापने की मशीन भी रखना होगी
बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि मैरिज गार्डन संचालक गार्डन में होने वाली शादी में 200 से अधिक मेहमानों को नहीं बुला सकेंगे। यहां मुख्य द्वार पर शादी में आने वाले मेहमानों के शरीर का तापमान मापना होगा व हाथ सैनिटाइज करवाने होंगे। साथ ही ऐसी व्यवस्था करनी होगी, जिससे मेहमान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ बारी-बारी से खाना खा सकें।

खुद पालन नहीं किया, लोगों को दी नसीहत
सांसद चौहान ने जिला क्राइसिस मैनजेमेंट की बैठक में लोगों को मास्क है जरूरी की नसीहत दी। इससे पहले उन्हाेंने उपचुनाव में हजारों कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मांधाता एवं नेपानगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जनसंपर्क किया। 23 सितंबर, 8, 24 और 29 अक्टूबर को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह व 18 अक्टूबर को ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के साथ चुनावी सभाएं की।

ये भी बंदिश
मैरिज गार्डन में 200 से ज्यादा मेहमानों की अनुमति ना दें
कलेक्टर अनय द्विवेदी ने मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों को निर्देश दिए कि वे शादी समारोह में 200 से अधिक लोगों को शामिल होने की अनुमति न दें। उन्होंने लोगों से भी अपील की कि वे मास्क पहनकर ही घर से निकलें। जो लोग नहीं मानेंगे उन पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया निगम द्वारा ऑटो रिक्शा में लाउड स्पीकर से पूरे शहर में मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने की अपील की जा रही है। जिले में 60 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के लोग जिन्हें ब्लड प्रेशर व हाइपर टेंशन जैसी बीमारी है, ऐसे मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य पर नजर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की एएनएम व स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता तथा आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं की ड्यूटी लगाई जा रही है।

सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर मास्क जरूरी, नहीं लगाने पर जुर्माना
विधायक देवेंद्र वर्मा ने बैठक में कहा कि सब्जी मंडी, अनाज मंडी सहित धार्मिक स्थलों पर मास्क लगाने वालों को ही प्रवेश दिया जाना चाहिए और उनके संचालकों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के प्रावधानों का पालन भी करना चाहिए।

