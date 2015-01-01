पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुली प्रतिस्पर्धा:सहकारिता के जरिए किसान कृषि में ही नहीं, सभी क्षेत्र में कर सकता है विकास

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खुली प्रतिस्पर्धा के इस दौर में सहकारिता ही एक ऐसा माध्यम है, जिसमें असंगठित असहाय किसान अपना संगठन बनाकर कृषि ही नहीं अपितु सभी क्षेत्र में अपने परिवार के साथ-साथ गांव जिला एवं देश का विकास कर सकते है। यदि सही सोच एवं ईमानदारी, लगनपूर्वक सही दिशा में बढ़ाया जाए तो लक्ष्य प्राप्त करने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता। 67वां अखिल भारतीय सहकारी सप्ताह के चौथे दिन मंगलवार को मध्यप्रदेश राज्य सहकारी विपणन संघ में सहकारिताओं के बीच सहकार की भावना का सददीकरण विषय पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में पूर्व अध्यक्ष विपणन संस्था और मुख्य अतिथि अरूणसिंहजी मुन्ना ने यह बात कही। उप आयुक्त सहकारिता एवं प्रभारी अधिकारी के पाटनकर ने कहा कि विपणन संघ के पास यूरिया का भंडारण है। जिसे वह कार्यालय से ही खुले में बेचने की तैयारी में है। अब तक सहकारी समितियों व बाजार के माध्यम से ही यूरिया बेचा जा रहा था। किसानों को परेशान ना होना पड़े इसलिये विपणन संघ यह सुविधा दे रहा है। अतिथियों ने सरस्वतीजी के चित्र पर माला अर्पण कर एवं दीप प्रजल्वित कर कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की। जिला सहकारी बैंक के मुख्य पर्यवेक्षक गजेन्द्र अत्रे ने बैंक की योजनाओं का लाभ किसानों को कैसे दे सकते इस संबंध में जानकारी दी। जिला विपणन अधिकारी रोहित श्रीवास्तव, विशेष अतिथि माणिकराव आव्हाड ने भी संबोधित किया। इस दौरान महेश चौधरी, भरत पटेल, छाबड़ा, विपणन संघ के इंगलेजी आदि मौजूद थे। आभार जिला सहकारी संघ प्रबंधक मेहताबसिंह भदौरिया ने माना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें