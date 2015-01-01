पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईसीयू यूनिट शुरू:खंडवा में ही होगा इलाज, सांसद ने किया जिला अस्पताल में 10 बेड के आईसीयू का शुभारंभ

खंडवा28 मिनट पहले
जनप्रतिनिधियों को आईसीयू की जानकारी देते सिविल सर्जन।

जिला अस्पताल में शनिवार को 10 बेड के आईसीयू का शुभारंभ सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान ने किया। हालांकि आईसीयू में मरीजों को भर्ती करने की सुविधा यूनिट के संक्रमण की जांच के बाद अगले सप्ताह हो शुरू होगी। आईसीयू के संक्रमण की जांच के लिए स्वाब टेस्ट का सैंपल सोमवार को लेकर भेजा जाएगा। इंदौर से स्वाब टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही यूनिट शुरू होगी।

सांसद चौहान अस्पताल परिसर में सांसद मद से निर्मित ऑक्सीजन मेनीफोल्ड सिस्टम का भी लोकापर्ण किया। सांसद चौहान ने अस्पताल की सुविधाओं निरीक्षण भी किया। गौरतलब है 10 बेड के आईसीयू में इलाज की आधुनिक सुविधाएं है।

यहां भर्ती मरीज गिरे नहीं इसलिए बेड में दोनों ओर सुरक्षा रॉड (क्रेडिल) रहेंगी। मरीज की जांच के दाैरान डॉक्टर अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार चार हिस्सों में बंटे इस बेड को मरीज के सिर से पांव तक के हिस्सों को उठा सकेंगे। अब अस्पताल परिसर के दोनों विंग में आईसीयू में कुल बेड क्षमता 64 हो गई है।

कार्यक्रम में विधायक देवेंद्र वर्मा, नारायण पटेल, पूर्व महापौर सुभाष कोठारी, सुनील जैन, सीएमएचओ डॉ.एसएस चौहान, सिविल सर्जन डॉ.ओपी जुगतावत, मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रभारी डीन डॉ.हेमंत हजारे सहित आईसीयू स्टाफ उपस्थित था।

