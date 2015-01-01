पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तीर्थनगरी:आंधी से तिरछा हुआ ओंकार पर्वत पर लगा 1500 किलो वजनी त्रिशूल

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीईओ बोले- वजन काफी है इसलिए परेशानी आ रही

तीर्थनगरी के ओंकार पर्वत पर श्रद्धालुओं के आकर्षण के लिए 40 फीट ऊंचा और 1500 किलो वजनी त्रिशूल लगाया गया था, लेकिन जून में हवा-आंधी के दौरान यह तिरछा हो गया। 6 माह बीत जाने के बाद भी श्री ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग मंदिर संस्थान ने त्रिशूल को सही स्वरूप में लगाने का प्रयास नहीं किया। इससे श्रद्धालुओं की धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत हो रही हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार दो साल पहले यह त्रिशूल ओंकार महोत्सव कार्यक्रम के दौरान तत्कालीन कलेक्टर विशेष गढ़पाले ने मंदिर संस्थान के माध्यम से लगवाया था। ओंकारेश्वर पहुंचने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए यह त्रिशूल आकर्षण का केंद्र रहता है, लेकिन इसी साल जून में तेज हवा-आंधी चलने से त्रिशूल तिरछा हो गया। इसके बाद से मंदिर संस्थान ने इसे सीधा कर दुरुस्त करने की जहमत नहीं उठाई। विद्वानों और पंडितों का कहना है कि त्रिशूल भगवान भोलेनाथ का मुख्य शस्त्र है और शिव की नगरी में उनका ही शस्त्र तिरछा दिखाई दे तो यह धार्मिक भावनाओं के साथ आस्था को ठेस पहुंचाने के सामान है। श्री ओंकारेश्वर मंदिर संस्थान द्वारा इस और गंभीरता से ध्यान देना चाहिए। त्रिशूल को सीधा करवाना चाहिए। इस संबंध में श्री ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग मंदिर संस्थान सहायक कार्यपालन अधिकारी अशोक महाजन ने कहा एसडीएम से चर्चा कर त्रिशूल को ठीक कराया जाएगा। काफी वजनदार होने के कारण अभी तक सुधार कार्य नहीं हो पाया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें