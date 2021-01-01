पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घिनौना कारोबार:मक्का, चावल की चूरी में पीला रंग मिला बना रहा था हल्दी, मिर्च, धनिया, केसर व नकली मसाले, गिरफ्तार

खंडवा3 घंटे पहले
  • कल्लनगंज की मसाला दुकान और घासपुरा में ताड़ीखाना के पास कारखाने पर पुलिस की कार्रवाई

शहर के बीचोंबीच मिलावटी मसाले बेचने वाले व्यवसायी शब्बीर हुसैन पिता सैफुद्दीन हुसैन निवासी कल्लनगंज की मसाला दुकान व फैक्ट्री पर शुक्रवार दोपहर कोतवाली व मोघट पुलिस ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई कर बड़ी मात्रा में मिलावटी मसाले बरामद कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी की दुकान से 326 किग्रा हल्दी व फैक्ट्री से 10 क्विं. पिसी व 10 क्विं. खड़ी हल्दी, 25 क्विं. खड़ा व 10 क्विं. पिसा धनिया, 8 क्वि. मक्का, 5 क्विं. चावल, 4 किलो लाल रंग सहित मिलावटी मसाले बरामद कर कर्मचारी हीरालाल तिरोले को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। एक आरोपी अमुख भाई उर्फ आबिद की तलाश की जा रही है। हल्दी, मिर्च व गरम मसाले बेचने वाले एक युवक ने बताया कि शब्बीर हुसैन करीब 30 साल से मसाले बेचने का काम कर रहा है। शहर व गांव के व्यवसायी उस पर काफी भरोसा करते हैं। घासपुरा में उसने 3 साल पहले फैक्ट्री खोली। इससे पहले वह दूसरों की चक्कियों पर हल्दी, मिर्च व मसाले पिसवाता था। अब तक किसी को संदेह भी नहीं हुआ कि वह इस तरह का मिलावटी माल बेच रहा है।

धोखाधड़ी व खाद्य सुरक्षा के तहत केस दर्ज : आरोपी शब्बीर हुसैन व हीरालाल तिरोले के खिलाफ कोतवाली व मोघट थाने में धारा 420, 269, 272, 273 आईपीसी सहित खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक अधिनियम 2006 की धारा 51, 54, 56,57 के तहत केस दर्ज किया। मामले में आरोपी अमुख उर्फ आबिद निवासी घासपुरा की तलाश की जा रही है।

पूछताछ के लिए रिमांड पर लेंगे
सीएसपी गठरे ने बताया आरोपी शब्बीर से पूछताछ की जा रही है। कार्रवाई करने में चार से पांच घंटे लगे। शुक्रवार देर शाम आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की गई। शनिवार को न्यायालय में पेश का आरोपी को रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा। आरोपी द्वारा शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की किन दुकानों पर माल सप्लाई करता था, इस बारे में पूछताछ की जाएगी।

^हल्दी में पीला रंग, घटिया चावल, मक्का का आटा, मिर्च में लाल रंग हरे धनिये में सींक मिलाने से लीवर पर सूजन व डैमेज हो सकता है। मिलावटी मसालों का लगातार इस्तेमाल करने से पेट संबंधित गंभीर बीमारी होने का डर है। गरम मसाला जैसे लौंग, दालचीनी, धनिया, मिर्च, हल्दी में प्रतिबंधित रंग मिलाए जा रहे हैं, इनके सेवन से अल्सर का खतरा बढ़ सकता है। -डॉ. ओपी जुगतावत, सिविल सर्जन

लाइव रेड... पुलिस को देखते ही शब्बीर हुसैन बोला- साहब क्या लोगे, आईए...
शुक्रवार दोपहर 1 बजे सीएसपी ललित गठरे, मोघट थाना टीआई बीएल अटोदे, कोतवाली टीआई बीएल मंडलोई की टीम कल्लनगंज स्थित शब्बीर हुसैन की हकीमी ट्रेडर्स पर पहुंची। पुलिस को देखते ही शब्बीर हुसैन ने कहा साहब क्या लोगे, आईये, बैठिए मैं तो बस जाने ही वाला था। सीएसपी ने कहा आपकी शिकायत मिली है कि आप मिलावटी हल्दी, धनिया, मिर्ची बेचते हैं। पुलिसकर्मियों ने शब्बीर की पूरी दुकान की सर्चिंग की। इस दौरान अमानक मसाले जब्त कर मौके पर फूड इंस्पेक्टर आरएस गोले को भी बुलाया। जांच के दौरान पुलिस को मुखबिर ने फोन पर बताया कि साहब यह तो टाइटल है। पिक्चर तो घासपुरा में ताड़ीखाना के पास बन रही है। यानी वहां पर नकली मसाले बनाने के लिए चक्की, ग्राइंडर सहित सभी साधन है। वहां हीरालाल नाम का एक कर्मचारी अभी काम कर रहा है। कोतवाली टीआई ताड़ीखाना स्थित फैक्ट्री पर दोपहर 1.15 बजे पहुंचे। पुलिस को देख हीरालाल ने कहा मैं तो 250 रुपए रोज का कर्मचारी हूं। हीरालाल ने बताया वह चावल की चूरी, मक्का का आटा व पीला रंग मिक्स कर चक्की में पीसने के बाद पॉलीथिन के पैकेट में भरने का काम करता है।

