युवक कांग्रेस के संगठन चुनाव:सर्वर डाउन होने से 4 की जगह 6 बजे तक हुई युकां चुनाव की वोटिंग, 15 को आएगा रिजल्ट

खंडवा28 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • हरसूद विधानसभा क्षेत्र अध्यक्ष चंद्रजीतसिंह ठाकुर निर्विरोध एवं पंधाना विधानसभा क्षेत्र में संजीव पटेल का नाम पहले ही बैठक में समर्थकों ने कर लिया था तय

युवक कांग्रेस के तीन दिनी संगठनात्मक चुनाव शनिवार को हुए। 10 से 12 दिसंबर तक चले चुनाव के लिए सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक समय तय था, लेकिन ऑनलाइन वोटिंग के दौरान सर्वर की समस्या के कारण शनिवार शाम 6 बजे तक वोटिंग हुई। संगठन चुनाव के परिणाम 15 दिसंबर को प्रदेश कार्यालय से जारी होंगे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक जिले में युकां के 3600 मतदाता थे। तीन दिनी ऑनलाइन वोटिंग के दौरान शनिवार शाम तक लगभग 2500 से 2700 वोटिंग होने का अनुमान है। इधर, हरसूद विस अध्यक्ष चंद्रजीतसिंह ठाकुर निर्विरोध एवं पंधाना विस में संजीव पटेल का नाम पहले ही बैठक में समर्थकों ने तय कर लिया था। युकां जिलाध्यक्ष के लिए खंडवा शहर से एक व मूंदी-ओंकारेश्वर में एक-एक युवा नेता ने फार्म भरा था।

युकां के जिलाध्यक्ष पद के दावेदार विशाल सोनी, प्रियेश चौकड़े व प्रीतेश यादव है। यदि जिलाध्यक्ष इनमें से दोनों को कम वोट मिले तो युकां के जिले में अध्यक्ष के साथ दो उपाध्यक्ष बनेंगे। ठीक इसी तरह खंडवा विस के लिए शहजाद पवार एवं इमरान गौरी में यदि किसी को कम वोट मिले तो उसे उपाध्यक्ष बनाया जाएगा।

वहीं प्रदेश महासचिव अंकित पाठक व अब्दुल कादर को चुने जाने की पूरी संभावना है। फिर भी यदि किसी को कम वोट मिले तो उसे प्रदेश सचिव बनाया जाएगा।

