पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हनुवंतिया:कोरोना संक्रमण नहीं बढ़ा तो 15 दिसंबर से शुरू किया जाएगा जल महोत्सव

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पर्यटन निगम ने हनुवंतिया में पांचवें जल महोत्सव की तारीख तय कर ली है। हालांकि इसे होल्ड पर रखा गया है। अफसरों का कहना है कोरोना संक्रमण नहीं बढ़ा तो 15 दिसंबर से 15 जनवरी तक महोत्सव होगा। महोत्सव के दौरान कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करना होगा। टेंट सिटी में आधे कॉटेज ही लग सकेंगे। यहां पिछले साल की तरह आम लोगों की आवाजाही पर भी प्रतिबंध रहेगा। आयोजन को लेकर अंतिम निर्णय दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में लिया जाएगा। पर्यटन निगम सूत्रों के अनुसार जल महोत्सव छोटे स्तर पर ही किया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को कोविड-19 को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की बैठक के बाद पर्यटन निगम भी महोत्सव को लेकर चिंतित हो गया है। अफसरों का कहना है कोविड-19 को देखते हुए महोत्सव के लिए भी अलग से गाइडलाइन बनाकर उसका सख्ती से पालन कराया जाएगा। महोत्सव में विदेशी पर्यटक भी भाग लेते थे, जो इस बार नहीं आ सकेंगे। ^जल महोत्सव 15 दिसंबर से 15 जनवरी तक लगाने की तैयारी है। कोविड-19 को देखते हुए टेंट सिटी सहित अन्य स्थलों के लिए गाइडलाइन भी बना रहे हैं। महोत्सव को लेकर अंतिम निर्णय भोपाल से ही होगा। -अजय शर्मा, क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक, पर्यटन निगम, इंदौर

खस्ताहाल सड़क और महंगाई से घट रहे पर्यटक
हनुवंतिया को विकसित करने के लिए पर्यटन निगम ने करोड़ों खर्च किए हैं। शुरुआती दो महोत्सव में पर्यटक भी बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे। फिलहाल यहां पहुंचने के लिए सड़कें जर्जर हैं और आवागमन के साधन भी नहीं हैं। निगम के केंटीन और बाहर लगने वाली दुकानों पर खान-पान की वस्तुएं जरूरत से ज्यादा महंगी होने से पर्यटकों की संख्या लगातार घट रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें