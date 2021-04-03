पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Khandwa
  Where Those Same Relatives Who Were Involved In Marriage Were Murdered, First Strangled With Sari And Then The Bodies Were Thrown

अंधेकत्ल का पर्दाफाश:जहां शादी में शामिल हुई उन्हीं रिश्तेदारों ने किया कत्ल, पहले साड़ी से गला घोंटा फिर शव फेंक आए

खंडवा4 घंटे पहले
  • गुल्लरपानी में महिला के अंधेकत्ल का पर्दाफाश, पुलिस ने चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया

जिस रिश्तेदार ने शादी में बुलाया, आवभगत में शराब पिलाई उन्हीं रिश्तेदारों ने महिला रिश्तेदार की गला घोंटकर व फलिया मारकर हत्या कर दी। पकड़े जाने के डर से आरोपी शव को गांव के ही एक खेत में फेंक आए। घटनास्थल पर मिले सबूत, घटनास्थल से खेत तक मिले घसीटने व आरोपियों के जूतों के निशान के आधार पर पुलिस चारों आरोपियों तक पहुंच गई।

27 जनवरी को फरियादी जितेन्द्र पिता रेशमा जाति पारेला (30) निवासी गुल्लरपानी ने पंधाना पुलिस में सूचना दी थी कि गांव में रूपसिंह को खेत के कुएं के पास रामलाल पारेला की पत्नी औकीबाई मृत अवस्था में पड़ी है, उसके सिर पर धारदार हथियार के निशान हैं और गले में साड़ी का फंदा लगा है।

सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और फरियादी की शिकायत पर अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ 302, 201 भादंवि के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज कर मामले को जांच में लिया। पुलिस अधीक्षक विवेक सिंह ने मामले में आरोपी की तलाश के लिए अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक सीमा अलावा निर्देशन में टीम को लगाया। इधर, एफएसएल की टीम ने भी शादी वाले घर व घटनास्थल से सबूत एकत्रित किए। जांच से खुलासा हुआ कि ग्राम गुल्लरपानी के जेमालिया बारेला के घर शादी समारोह में मृतिका औकीबाई शामिल हुई थी।

जहां रिश्तेदार दिनेश पिता जेमालिया बारेला (22) निवासी गुल्लरपानी, जहांगिया पिता जेमालिया बारेला (40) निवासी गुल्लरपानी, अखिलेश उर्फ अग्चालसिंह पिता किरता बारेला (25) निवासी ग्राम अम्बाघाट कोहदड व बादलसिंह उर्फ दला पिता जंगलिया बारेला (30) निवासी राजोरा भी शामिल हुए थे।

शंका पर पुलिस ने इनसे पूछताछ की तो पहले तो यह पुलिस को गुमराह करते रहे, लेकिन सख्ती करने पर उन्होंने हत्या करना कबूल किया। आरोपियों ने पूछताछ में बताया कि औकीबाई ने ज्यादा शराबी पी रखी थी वह हमारे घर के चूल्हे के पास उल्टी कर रही थी। बार-बार घर के मंदिर के पास चल रही शादी में विघ्न पैदा कर रही थी। जब हमने उसे ऐसा करने से मना किया तो वह गालियां देने लगी और झूमाझटकी करने लगी। ऐसे में हमने आवेश में आकर पहले साड़ी के फंदे से उसका गला घोंटा फिर धारदार फलिया से उसकी हत्या कर दी।

एसपी बोले- सबूतों ने पहुंचाया आरोपियों तक
एसपी सिंह ने बताया आरोपियों तक पहुंचने में फॉरेंसिक टीम का खासा योगदान रहा। सबूतों के आधार पर ही हम आरोपियों तक पहुंच सके। जिला एफएसएल अधिकारी विकास मुजाल्दे, सायबर सेल आरक्षक जितेन्द्र राठौर एवं आरक्षक विक्रम वर्मा की अहम भूमिका रही। वहीं उप पुलिस अधीक्षक नीलम चौधरी, थाना प्रभारी उप निरीक्षक राधेश्याम मालवीय, उप निरीक्षक जगदीश सिन्दिया, सउनि प्रतापसिंह वाकले, आरक्षक 413 अरविंद, कोमता, राजेश मिश्रा, शबनम का भी योगदान रहा।

