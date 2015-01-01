पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दहेज प्रताड़ना:पत्नी के पेट पर लात-घूंसे मारे, छह माह के बच्चे की गर्भ में मौत

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दस माह पहले हुई शादी, पति व सास दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित कर मारपीट करते थे
  • दहेज प्रताड़ना : दस माह पहले हुई शादी, पति व सास दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित कर मारपीट करते थे

दहेज प्रताड़ना को लेकर पत्नी के साथ मारपीट कर पेट पर लात-घूंसे मारने से गर्भ में पल रहे छह माह के बच्चे की मौत हो गई। घटना पंधाना थाना क्षेत्र के रुस्तमपुर की है। पीड़ित महिला की शिकायत पर आरोपी पति के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर हिरासत में लिया है।

पीड़िता नजमा पिता अय्यूब खान (19) निवासी तवड़ी मोहल्ला खरगोन का निकाह दस महीने पहले पंधाना थाना क्षेत्र के रुस्तमपुर गांव के शेफर पिता हैदर अली से हुआ। शादी के बाद से ही दहेज की मांग को लेकर नजमा के साथ उसका पति शेफर व सास सुरैया द्वारा शारीरिक व मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित कर मारपीट की जा रही थी। 10-11 दिसंबर को पीड़िता को आरोपी पति शेफर ने मारपीट कर पेट में लात-घूंसे मारे, जिससे उसके पेट में काफी दर्द हुआ।

तकलीफ बढ़ने पर पति और सास ने लेडी बटलर अस्पताल उपचार के लिए लाए। महिला डॉक्टर ने जांच के दौरान पाया कि गर्भ में पल रहे बच्चे को चोट लगी है, जिससे वह मूवमेंट नहीं कर पा रहा है। दर्द के दौरान पीड़िता को मरा हुआ बच्चा हुआ। आरोपी पति व सास ने पीड़िता के पिता व मां को यह जानकारी नहीं दी। जब वह 13 दिसंबर को खंडवा आए तो नजमा ने पूरा मामला परिजन को बताया। परिजन ने जब आरोपी शेफर से बात की तो उसने विवाद सुलझाने की जगह और बढ़ा दिया।

इस कारण दोनों पक्षों में विवाद की स्थिति बन गई। मामला थाने पहुंच गया। पुलिस ने पीड़िता के बयान के बाद आरोपी के खिलाफ धारा 294, 323, 506, 498क, 316, 34 आईपीसी के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया। पंधाना थाना प्रभारी राधेश्याम मालवीय ने बताया कि पीड़िता की मेडिकल जांच होना बाकी है। आरोपी पति को हिरासत में लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें