कोरोना संक्रमण:पेंशनर्स के पहचान पत्र जारी करेंगे, स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण कर देंगे नि:शुल्क दवाई

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से पेंशनर्स एसोसिएशन की बैठक आठ महीने बाद हुई। अध्यक्षता छत्तीसगढ़ से सेवानिवृत्त हुए डॉ.केसी वर्मा ने की। एसोसिएशन के जिलाध्यक्ष सुभाष शर्मा ने कहा पिछले 5 वर्षों में विधायकों के पेंशन भत्तों में दो सौ प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी कर ली गई, अब प्रदेश सरकार इनका आयकर 15 करोड़ अपने खजाने से भरने जा रही है, लेकिन पेंशनर्स का 32 और 27 माह के डीए का एरियर्स दबाकर बैठी है। नियमित डीए भी नहीं दिया जा रहा। प्रदेश के 5 लाख पेंशनर्स सरकार की घोर उपेक्षा के शिकार है। इनका आक्रोश बढ़ता जा रहा पेंशनर्स अपनी मांगों का ज्ञापन स्थानीय विधायको, सांसदों के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री को भेजेंगे। शीघ्र ही प्रदेशव्यापी आंदोलन की घोषणा की जाएगी। जिलाध्यक्ष शर्मा ने कहा निर्णय लिया गया कि जिला पेंशन कार्यालय से संपर्क कर पेंशनर्स का पहचान पत्र जारी किया किया जाएगा। इसमें पेंशनर्स एवं परिवार का स्वस्थ्य परीक्षण कर निःशुल्क दवाई दी जाएगी। डीएसपी आनंदपाल सिंह के प्रस्ताव पर प्रतिमाह बैठक में अनेक साथी जमीन पर नहीं बैठ पाते अतः कुर्सियां क्रय करने का प्रस्ताव रखा जिसे सहर्ष मंजूरी देकर छह हजार रुपए की सहयोग राशि तत्काल एकत्रित कर ली गई। डॉ. केसी वर्मा एवं अश्विन डोंगरे ने आजीवन सदस्‍यता ग्रहण की। प्रवक्ता डॉ.आशाराम पटेल कहा अब संगठन की बैठक नियमित होगी, 75 वर्ष के पेंशनर्स का सम्मान समारोह आयोजित किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर खालवा से पीएन यादव, एमएल कुरिया, पंधाना से जुम्माखांन बीएल खेरदे, हरसूद से चंपालाल राजोरिया, कालु सिंह वर्मा कुमुद चौरे, हरिराम प्रजापति, काशीराम सोनी, भालचंद सोहनी, महेंद्र सेन राठौर, सीएस कोठारी, डॉ.एसपी महाजन, डॉ.एसएल चौधरी, अखिलेश उपाध्यक्ष, बीजे पाटिल, रामसिंह चौहान कुमुद चौरे, रमेश मालवीय, डॉ.बीएस मालवीय, कल्याण गीते, दिनेश खेड़े, भवानीशंकर मुजमेर, एनआर झारखण्डे, हाजी शेख कुर्बान कुरैशी मौजूद थे।

