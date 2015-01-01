पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Woman Eating Pesticide, Out Of Danger After Mabile Chari's Accused's Sister Was Seated In The Police Station

आत्महत्या:माेबाइल चाेरी के आरोपी की बहन को थाने में बैठाया छूटने पर महिला ने कीटनाशक खाया, खतरे से बाहर

खंडवा32 मिनट पहले
  • आरोपी को ढूंढ रही थी जीआरपी, बहन को साथ ले गई और भाई के आने तक थाने में रोके रखा

मोबाइल चोरी के मामले में फरार आरोपी विनोद उर्फ विन्नू पिता रामसिंह निवासी संजय नगर को जीआरपी तलाश कर रही थी। नहीं मिलने पर मंगलवार सुबह आरोपी की बहन मंजू पति सदानंद निवासी संत रैदास वार्ड को थाने ले गई। आरोपी आने के बाद उसे छोड़ दिया। पुलिस कार्रवाई से शर्मिंदा मंजू ने बुधवार सुबह कीटनाशक खाकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया। उसकी तबीयत बिगड़ने पर परिजन ने जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती किया। जहां हालत खतरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है। जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती मंजू की हालत बात करने लायक नहीं है। पति सदानंद ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह जीआरपी की टीम मेरे घर आईं। विनोद उर्फ विन्नू के बारे में पूछताछ कर पत्नी को साथ ले गए। सुबह करीब 10 बजे की बात है। दिनभर उसे थाने में बैठाए रखा। रात 10 बजे सुपुर्दनामा पर छोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने एक कोरे कागज पर हस्ताक्षर कराए। जिसके ऊपर वाले भाग पर सुपुर्दनामा लिखा था। नीचे मेरे हस्ताक्षर करवाए। पुलिसकर्मियों ने धमकी दी कि अगर कोई कार्रवाई की तो समझ लेना। सदानंद अपनी पत्नी मंजू को लेकर घर आ गया। बुधवार सुबह 7 बजे करीब मंजू की अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ी। घबराहट व उल्टियों होने पर उसे जिला अस्पताल लेकर आए। जीआरपी की कार्रवाई से हमारा पूरा परिवार डरा हुआ है। मंजू के दोनों हाथों पर भी चोट के निशान हैं।

सूर्यास्त से पहले छोड़ा, मारपीट नहीं की
जीआरपी थाना प्रभारी बबीता कठेरिया ने बताया कि मंजू के पति ने बताया था कि विनोद और मंजू की बात हुई थी। इसलिए पूछताछ के लिए ले गए थे। उसी के आधार पर आरोपी विनोद ने गिरफ्तारी दी। वह काफी समय से इंदौर में था। जब उसे यह बात पता चली कि उसकी बहन से पूछताछ कर रहे हैं तब वह खंडवा आ गया। विन्नू की बहन को केवल बैठाकर रखा था। किसी ने मारपीट नहीं की। शाम छह बजे सूर्यास्त से पहले ही मंजू को उसके पति के सुपुर्द कर दिया था। रात नौ बजे विन्नू की गिरफ्तारी की गई।

