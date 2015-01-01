पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्व:छठ माता की पूजा 20-21 नवंबर को, गणगौर घाट की सफाई शुरू

खंडवा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूपी-बिहार के 35 से अधिक परिवार गणगौर घाट पर करेंगे एक साथ भगवान सूर्य की उपासना एवं पूजन

यूपी-बिहार के निवासियों द्वारा महापर्व छठ माता की पूजा 20 व 21 नवंबर को गणगौर घाट पर की जाएगी। महापर्व की तैयारियों के तहत नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने मंगलवार से घाट की सफाई शुरू की। निगम कर्मियों ने घाट के पास पड़े कचरे के ढ़ेर को उठाकर जेसीबी के माध्यम से ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड भिजवाया। बुधवार एवं गुरुवार को घाट की धुलाई एवं पानी में व्रतियों के खड़े होने की जगह से मलबा हटाने का काम किया जाएगा। महापर्व छठ पूजन समिति के अध्यक्ष एसजे श्रीवास्तव ने बताया पांच दिन पर्व की शुरूआत तो 16 नवंबर से ही घरों में हो चुकी है। व्रतियों द्वारा 20 नवंबर शुक्रवार शाम को भगवान भास्कर को पहला अर्घ दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद शनिवार सुबह उगते सूर्य को गाय के दूध से अर्घ के साथ महापर्व का समापन होगा। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए घाट पर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए गए है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम सभी के स्वास्थ्य का परीक्षण करेगी। व्रती परिवार को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के तहत घाट पर दो गज की दूरी पर माता की वेदी बनाकर पूजन की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसके अतिरिक्त पर्व पर माता का आशिर्वाद लेने आने वाले भक्तों के लिए अलग से बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई है। निगम द्वारा घाट की सफाई व पूजन आदि की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। समिति के सदस्य घाट पर सुरक्षा के साथ पूजन कार्य की व्यवस्था संभालेंगे।

बिहार से आएगी पूजन-सामग्री व गंगाजल
समिति अध्यक्ष श्रीवास्तव ने कहा छठ महापर्व के पूजन में लगने वाली 20 से 25 प्रकार की सामग्री स्थानीय स्तर पर नहीं मिलती है। इसके लिए व्रती परिवारों की संख्या के अनुसार बिहार से पूजन सामग्री, फल व गंगाजल के साथ मिट्टी मंगाया जा रहा है। इसी मिट्टी से घाट पर मात की वेदी बनाई जाएंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें