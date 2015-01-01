पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साप्ताहिक बाजार:लंगोटी गांव में घर के सामने युवक की चाकुओं से हत्या

खंडवाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाजार में बहन से छेड़छाड़ पर हुआ था विवाद

ग्राम पटाजन के युवक का साप्ताहिक बाजार में बहन से छेड़छाड़ करने पर कुछ युवकों से विवाद हो गया। घटना के बाद युवक अपने गांव लंगोटी लौट आया। शाम 7 बजे तीन-चार युवक उसके गांव पहुंचे और उसके घर के सामने ही चाकुओं से हत्या कर दी। वार इतने गहरे थे कि उसके पेट की अंतड़ियां बाहर आ गईं। घटना रविवार शाम 7 बजे ग्राम लंगोटी की है। गांव का अशोक पिता चुन्नीलाल (25) पटाजन साप्ताहिक बाजार में खरीदी करने गया था। उसके घर के सामने ही रहने वाली रिश्ते की बहन भी बाजार गई हुई थी। ग्राम बागड़ा के कुछ युवकों से उससे छेड़छाड़ की जिसका अशोक ने विरोध किया। उनमें जमकर विवाद भी हुआ। अशोक लंगोटी लौट गया। शाम का बागड़ा का युवकों ने पटाजन में ही शराब भी नशे में लंगोटी पहुंच गए। अशोक घर के बाहर ही खड़ा था। युवकों ने चाकुओं से हत्या कर दी। रोशनी चौकी से पुलिस तत्काल लंगोटी पहुंच गई। सूत्रों के अनुसार पुलिस ने एक युवक को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया है। जिस युवती के साथ छेड़छाड़ हुई उसकी सगाई कुछ दिन पहले ही बागड़ा में हुई है। आरोपी भी उसी गांव के हैं। चौकी प्रभारी यशवंत बड़ोले ने कहा अभी हम शव लेकर खालवा जा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें