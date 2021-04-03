पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:पयर्टन स्थल झांझर तालाब के पथरीले रास्ते से गिरते-पड़ते पहुंच रहे पर्यटक

निंबोला4 घंटे पहले
  • कई साल से खस्ताहाल पड़ा है रोड, जिम्मेदार अफसर नहीं दे रहे समस्या की ओर ध्यान

शहर से 12 किमी दूर पर्यटन स्थल झांझर तालाब। नजदीक होने के कारण बुरहानपुर सहित आसपास के गांवों से यहां बड़ी संख्या में पर्यटक पहुंचते हैं लेकिन पथरीला और बदहाल रास्ता उनके लिए परेशानी का सबब बन रहा है। पत्थरों के कारण बाइक सवार ही नहीं पैदल राहगीर भी तालाब तक गिरते-पड़ते पहुंच रहे हैं।

ये हालात रोजाना के हैं। कई लोग गिरकर घायल हो रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि अब पर्यटक यहां जाने से बचने लगे हैं। यहां कई तरह की समस्याएं होने के बाद भी जिम्मेदार अफसर इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। पर्यटकों सहित क्षेत्रवासियों ने समस्याओं के निराकरण की मांग की है।

एक किमी का यह कच्चा रोड सीधे इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे से जुड़ता है। यहां तालाब के साथ ही आसपास खुला क्षेत्र और हरियाली होने के कारण बड़ी संख्या में पर्यटक यहां पहुंचते हैं। कई लोग परिवार सहित पिकनिक मनाने भी आते हैं।

आमदिनों में यहां50 से ज्यादा पर्यटक पहुंच रहे हैं। रविवार सहित छुट्टी के अन्य दिनों में इनकी संख्या 200 के ऊपर तक पहुंच जाती है। लेकिन रास्ता बदहाल होने के कारण यहां आने-जाने में सभी को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में यहां आने वाले लोगों की संख्या कम हो गई है, वहीं कई लोग दूर ही वाहन खड़े कर तालाब तक पहुंच रहे हैं।

परेशानी : वाहन पंक्चर हो जाए तो धक्का मारकर डेढ़ किमी तक ले जाना मजबूरी
बारीक गिट्टी और नुकीली पत्थरों के कारण यहां बाइक सहित अन्य वाहन पंक्चर हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में लोगों की परेशानी और बढ़ रही है। उन्हें पंक्चर बनवाने के लिए वाहनों को धक्का लगाते हुए डेढ़ किमी दूर झिरी जाना पड़ रहा है।

क्षेत्रवासियों ने कहा लंबे समय से यह रोड बदहाल पड़ा है। यहां से पर्यटकों सहित झांझर और अन्य गांवों के लोगों की भी आवाजाही है। बावजूद इसके आज तक यहां पक्का रोड बनाने की ओर किसी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया है। बारिश में हरियाली बढ़ने और ठंड के दिनों में गुनगुनी धूप के बीच परिवार सहित मौसम का आनंद लेने यहां कई पर्यटक पहुंचते हैं, लेकिन एक बार यहां आने के बाद सभी दोबारा यहां आने से तौबा कर रहे हैं।

अनदेखी : हरियाली हो गई कम, तालाब में भी बचा आधा पानी
बारिश के दिनों में यहां अच्छी-खासी हरियाली थी, लेकिन गर्मी बढ़ने के साथ अब यह कम होने लगी है। रबी फसलों की सिंचाई के लिए नहर में पानी छोड़े जाने और गर्मी के कारण तालाब का जलस्तर भी कम हो गया है। फिलहाल इसमें50 प्रतिशत ही पानी बचा है। इस कारण भी यहां कम पर्यटक पहुंच रहे हैं। तालाब इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे किनारे होने के कारण यहां से गुजरने वाले लोग भी कुछ देर के लिए सुकून पाने के लिए तालाब तक पहुंचते हैं। लेकिन यहां पसरी बदहाली उन्हें निराश कर रही है।

शरारती तत्वों ने क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया रेस्ट हाउस
रास्ता खराब होने के कारण यहां पर्यटक भले ही कम पहुंच रहे हो, लेकिन शरारती तत्वों का यहां आना-जाना है। उन्होंने यहां बनी कैंटीन और रेस्ट हाउस को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया है। यहां आने वाले पर्यटकों की सुविधा के लिए पर्यटन विभाग द्वारा यहां कैंटीन और रेस्ट हाउस बनाया गया था। कैंटीन कुछ समय तक चली और इसके बाद बंद कर दी गई। इसके बाद से रेस्ट हाउस और कैंटीन उपेक्षित पड़ी है। जिम्मेदारों की इसी अनदेखी और लापरवाही के कारण ये दोनों स्थान शरारती तत्वों के निशाने पर हैं।

तालाब किनारे बिखरी रहती हैं शराब की बोतलें
तालाब किनारे नशेड़ियों का भी जमावड़ा लगता है। कई लोग यहां शराब पार्टी करने पहुंचते हैं। इस कारण भी परिवार सहित लोग यहां आने से बचने लगे हैं। अधिकांश समय तालाब किनारे शराब पीते लोग देखे जा सकते हैं। तालाब के आसपास शराब की टूटी बोतलें और डिस्पोजल गिलास सहित अन्य कचरा बिखरा रहता है। लेकिन तालाब, कैंटीन और रेस्ट हाउस की सुरक्षा के लिए जिम्मेदार अफसरों द्वारा यहां चौकीदार तक तैनात नहीं किया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है अफसरों को इस ओर ध्यान देना चाहिए।

