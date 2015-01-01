पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:छोटे भाई ने ईंट से बड़े भाई पर किया हमला, सिर में गहरा जख्म

निंबोला3 घंटे पहले
ईंट के हमले से बड़े भाई अमरसिंह को िसर में गहरा जख्म हो गया।
  • छोटे भाइयों में विवाद होने पर उन्हें समझाने के लिए गया था बड़ा भाई

छोटे भाइयों को समझाइश देना बड़े भाई को महंगा पड़ गया। नाराज छोटे भाई ने ईंट से बड़े भाई पर हमला कर घायल कर दिया। हमले में सिर में गहरा जख्म हुआ है। मामले की शिकायत निंबोला पुलिस को की है। मामला निंबोला क्षेत्र के बलड़ी का है।

अमरसिंह पिता जीरभारसिंह बारेला को उनके छोटे भाई ने हमला कर घायल कर दिया। अमरसिंह ने बताया शुक्रवार दोपहर छोटे भाई अनसिंह और तेरसिंह खेत में विवाद कर रहे थे। पारिवारिक मसले को लेकर दोनों में विवाद चल रहा था। मारपीट भी होने लगी। इसे देखकर मैंने दोनों को समझाने का प्रयास किया। समझाइश के बाद दोनाें अपने घर चले गए थे।

मैं काम कर रात को घर लौट आया और खाना खाकर बाहर बैठा था। तभी छोटा भाई अनसिंह वहां आया और दिन की बात को लेकर विवाद करने लगा। उसने ईंट उठाकर मुझ पर हमला किया, जिससे सिर के दाहिनी ओर गहरा जख्म हो गया। मैं वहीं खून से लथपथ हो गया।

यह देखकर वह मौके से भाग गया। रातभर परिजनों ने जख्म को बांधकर रखा। सुबह परिवार निंबोला थाने पहुंचे और आरोपी की शिकायत की। निंबोला पुलिस ने मामले में प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी फिलहाल फरार है। घायल अमरसिंह का जिला अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा है।

