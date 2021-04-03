पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:सहकारी कर्मचारियों ने शुरू की हड़ताल कमीशन भुगतान व दर्ज मामले वापस लेने की मांग

निवाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेल्समैनों ने पीओएस मशीन कराई जमा, 18 को सीएम हाउस घेराव कर देंगे सामूहिक इस्तीफा

कमीशन भुगतान, पहले से दर्ज मामले वापस लेने सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर राशन दुकानों के सेल्समैन व सहकारी विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने गुरुवार से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल शुरू की है। मांगें पूरी न होने पर 18 फरवरी को भोपाल में मुख्यमंत्री निवास का घेराव कर सामूहिक इस्तीफा देंगे। राशन दुकानों के सेल्समैन ने पानसेमल एसडीएम को पीओएस मशीन जमा करवाकर हड़ताल शुरू की। कार्यालयों में तालाबंदी की गई।

मप्र सहकारिता समिति महासंघ भोपाल के आह्वान पर प्रदेश में कर्मचारियों ने गुरुवार से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल शुरू की है। कर्मचारियों ने बताया 5 से ज्यादा मांगों को लेकर कई बार आवेदन, निवेदन किया लेकिन अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। पानसेमल एसडीएम एसएस मुजाल्दा को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान के नाम आवेदन सौंपा।

राशन दुकानों के सेल्समैन व कर्मचारियों ने बताया जिले की सभी राशन दुकानों व कार्यालयों में तालाबंदी कर विरोध प्रदर्शन शुरू किया है। निवाली में कर्मचारियों ने कार्यालय पर ताला लगाकर नारेबाजी की। संघ के अधिकारियों ने बताया लगातार सरकार द्वारा कर्मचारियों व विभाग के प्रति उपेक्षा की जा रही है।

बोले- मांगें पूरी होने तक जारी रखेंगे आंदोलन
पानसेमल, खेतिया में 50 से ज्यादा सेल्समैन ने एसडीएम मुजाल्दा के समक्ष पीओएस मशीन जमा कर आवेदन दिया। एसडीएम मुजाल्दा ने बताया यहां पर कनिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित नहीं थे। लिखित में मशीनों को जमा कर रखवाया है। इन्हें शुक्रवार को जमा करने के लिए सेल्समैन को निर्देश दिए हैं।

राजपुर में राशन दुकान के सेल्समैन व कर्मचारियों ने तालाबंदी कर अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। कर्मचारियों ने बताया मांगें पूरी होने तक आंदोलन जारी रखेंगे। पीओएस मशीन जमा कर राशन दुकानों व कार्यालयों पर ताला लगाकर हड़ताल करेंगे।

