पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जातिगत वार्ड आरक्षण:नगर परिषद के लिए 13 माह बाद आज फिर से होगा जातिगत वार्ड आरक्षण

निवाली13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वार्डों में आबादी का अंतर, इसलिए दोबारा होगी आरक्षण प्रक्रिया...
  • शिवराज सरकार ने दिया था निवाली को नगर परिषद का दर्जा, 7 महीने पहले कमलनाथ सरकार ने किया था निरस्त

निवाली को नगर परिषद बनाने को लेकर 1 साल से अफसर तैयारी कर रहे हैं। 13 महीने बाद मंगलवार को वार्डों की जातिगत आरक्षण प्रक्रिया फिर से होगी। शिवराज सरकार ने निवाली को नगर परिषद का दर्जा दिया था। लेकिन फरवरी 2020 में कमलनाथ सरकार ने इसे निरस्त कर दिया था। सत्ता बदलने के बाद फिर से निवाली को नगर परिषद का दर्जा मिला है। लेकिन वार्डों में जनसंख्या कम-ज्यादा होने से दोबारा आरक्षण किया जाएगा। शिवराज सरकार द्वारा निवाली नगर परिषद को घोषणा के बाद कागजी कार्रवाई व वार्ड आरक्षण में एक साल बीत गया। पिछले साल 28 अगस्त को जातिगत आरक्षण कर दिया था।

लेकिन जनसंख्या में अंतर के कारण अब फिर से वार्डों का आरक्षण किया जाएगा। निवाली को नगर परिषद बनाने के लिए जनपद पंचायत सभागृह में दोपहर 1 बजे एसडीएम व राजस्व अमला जनप्रतिनिधि, ग्रामीण बैठक कर प्रक्रिया पूरी करेंगे। निवाली नगर परिषद को बनाने के लिए वर्ष 2011 के जनसंख्या के आंकड़ों के साथ नगर के आसपास की 5 पंचायतों को मिलाकर नगर परिषद बनाई गई है। इसमें निवाली बुजुर्ग, निवाली खुर्द, मंसूर, कुसमिया, और तालाव ग्राम पंचायत को जोड़कर नगर परिषद बनाने की प्रक्रिया की जाएगी।

इस बार भी 2011-12 की जनसंख्या के आधार पर होगी आरक्षण प्रक्रिया

निवाली नगर परिषद को बनने के पूर्व जनसंख्या का आकलन किया। इसमें वर्ष 2011-12 की जनसंख्या के आधार पर निवाली के नप बनाने के लिए आंकड़े लिए थे। इस बार भी 2011-12 की जनसंख्या के आंकड़ों को मापदंड रखकर प्रक्रिया की जाएगी। इसमें 15 वार्ड नगर परिषद में बनाए जा रहे हैं। इनमें एससी-एसटी, ओबीसी की सीटों के लिए वार्ड आरक्षण किया जा रहा है। नगर परिषद मैं बनने वाले 15 वार्डों में अब जातिगत आरक्षण की जनसंख्या वार्ड में एक समान होगी। पूर्व में किए वार्ड आरक्षण के तहत वार्डों में आबादी कम-ज्यादा थी। नगर पंचायत की धारा 1994 के अंतर्गत 15 प्रतिशत वार्डों में कम-ज्यादा संख्या आधारित हो सकती है।

पिछले साल 28 अगस्त हो हुई थी आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया

निवाली नगर परिषद को घोषणा के बाद कागजी कार्रवाई व वार्ड आरक्षण में 1 साल बीत गया। पिछले साल 28 अगस्त को जातिगत आरक्षण कर दिया था। निवाली को नगर परिषद बनाने के लिए जनपद पंचायत सभागृह में दोपहर 1 बजे एसडीएम व राजस्व अमला जनप्रतिनिधि, ग्रामीण बैठक कर प्रक्रिया पूरी करेंगे।

नहीं रहने देंगे कोई कमी

निवाली ग्राम पंचायत को नगर परिषद बनाने के लिए जातिगत आरक्षण प्रक्रिया जनपद सभाग्रह में की जाएगी। इस बार कोई कमी न रहे, इसको लेकर प्रशासन ने पूरी तैयारी की है। मंगलवार को जातिगत आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी।
-डीएस राठौड़, सीईओ जनपद पंचायत निवाली

नियमानुसार करेंगे आरक्षण

नप की प्रक्रिया को लेकर जातिगत आरक्षण में विधिवत तरीके से प्रक्रिया पूरी कर जातिगत आरक्षण के वार्डों को पूर्ण कर परिषद का गठन होगा।
-एसएस मुजाल्दा, एसडीएम पानसेमल

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें