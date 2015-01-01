पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:निवाली व ठीकरी में महिला सीट, पुरुष थे सक्रिय, अब दाेनाें पार्टियाें के पास दावेदाराें की कमी

निवाली3 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों निकाय में अध्यक्ष पद का आरक्षण होने के बाद राजनीतिक पार्टियों में बदले समीकरण

जिले में बनी दो नई नगर परिषद निवाली व ठीकरी में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया होने के बाद राजनीतिक समीकरण गड़बड़ा गए हैं। दोनों सीटों पर महिला अध्यक्ष बनेंगी। जानकारी के मुताबिक दोनों निकायों में भाजपा व कांग्रेस पार्टी के पास प्रबल महिला दावेदारों की कमी है। वहीं दावेदारी करने वाले पुरुषों में निराशा देखी जा रही है। नगर की समस्याओं व अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दावेदारों को लेकर लोगों में चर्चा का दौर शुरू हो गया है।

निवाली में अध्यक्ष पद अनुसूचित जनजाति महिला व ठीकरी में पिछड़ा वर्ग की महिला के लिए आरक्षित हुआ है। निवाली में दोनों पार्टी के पुरुष दावेदार सक्रिय थे लेकिन महिला सीट होने से दावेदारों को निराश होना पड़ा। वहीं ठीकरी में दोनों पार्टी के दावेदार सामान्य सीट होने की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे थे। दोनों पार्टियों के पास प्रबल महिला दावेदारों की कमी है।

ऐसे में लोगों में चर्चा है कि दोनों पार्टी से कौन सी महिला चुनाव लड़ेगी। नगर की मुख्य समस्या को लेकर लोगों का कहना है वर्षों से समस्याओं का निराकरण नहीं हुआ है। नगर परिषद बनने के बाद समस्या का निराकरण होने के साथ विकास कार्य भी होने चाहिए।

ठीकरी व निवाली दोनों जगहों पर रहवासी क्षेत्रों में सड़क व नालियों की मुख्य समस्याएं हैं। दोनों निकायों में चुनाव को लेकर लोगों में उत्सुकता है। दोनों पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता दावेदारी करने की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं।

निवाली में नहीं है सशक्त दावेदार
दोनों पार्टियों के पास महिला पद के लिए सशक्त दावेदार की कमी है। पुरुष उम्मीदवारों द्वारा चुनाव को लेकर एक साल से तैयारी की जा रही थी। लेकिन आरक्षण के बाद उनकी उम्मीदों पर पानी फिर गया। ऐसे में दावेदारी करने वाले पुरुष उनकी पत्नियों को मैदान में उतार सकते हैं। पार्टी जीतने वाले उम्मीदवार को मैदान में उतारेगी।

ठीकरी में सामान्य सीट की थी उम्मीद
दोनों पार्टियों के उम्मीदवारों ने सामान्य सीट की तैयारी की थी। दोनों पार्टी के पुरुष दावेदार धार्मिक व सामाजिक आयोजन में शामिल होकर लोगों से मेलजोल बढ़ा रहे थे लेकिन महिला सीट आरक्षित होते ही अब मैदान से गायब हो गए हैं। ऐसे में पार्टियों के दिग्गज नेता परिवार की महिलाओं को मैदान में उतारने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

