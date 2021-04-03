पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:लोगों को अब नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा 12 किमी का फेरा

पलसूद2 घंटे पहले
  • पलसूद से मटली तक 5.20 किमी रोड का निर्माण होने से लोगों को बारिश में भी होगी आसानी

पलसूद से मटली तक 5.20 किमी लंबी सड़क निर्माण का काम पूर्णता की ओर है। इस रोड पर सभी 6 पुल-पुलिया बनने के बाद अब सड़क का डामरीकरण हो रहा है। 5.39 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बन रहे रोड से आसपास के 10 गांव के लोगों को पलसूद आने में आसानी होगी।

सड़क निर्माण के बाद अब उपला होकर 12 किमी का अतिरिक्त चक्कर नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा। पहले बारिश होने पर गोई नदी पर बनी पुलिया पर 3 से 4 फीट तक पानी आ जाता था। इससे आसपास के ग्रामीणों को 12 किमी का चक्कर लगाकर पलसूद आना-जाना पड़ता था। इससे समय व धन अधिक खर्च होता था।

किसानों को अपनी उपज मंडी तक लाने में परेशानी होती थी लेकिन अब सड़क बनने और पुलिया दुरुस्त होने से आसानी होगी। रोड निर्माण के साथ 6 नई पुलिया बनाई गई है। गोई नदी पर बनी बड़ी पुलिया को भी दुरुस्त किया है। इससे बारिश में भी लोग आवागमन कर सकेंगे। आसपास के 10 गांव के लोगों के पलसूद आने-जाने के लिए यह अब नजदीक का रास्ता रहेगा।

गोई नदी की पुलिया के पास घाट कटिंग कर 40 फीट चौड़ा रास्ता बनाया गया है। इससे यहां से अब दो से ज्यादा बड़े वाहन भी एक साथ निकल सकेंगे। पहले घाट संकरा होने से एक ही वाहन बड़ी मुश्किल से निकल पाता था। वहीं बारिश में इस रोड से आवागमन बंद हो जाता था। अब रोड बनने से मटली, एकलबारा, सावरदा, जोड़ाई व निहाली सहित अन्य गांव के लोगों को पलसूद आवागमन में आसानी होगी।

किसान की सालों पुरानी मांग पूरी
क्षेत्र के किसान जगदीश जायसवाल, गुलाल्या कनास्या, भारत कनोजे ने बताया वर्षों पुरानी मांग को देखते हुए विधायक चंद्रभागा किराड़े ने इस रोड की मंजूरी दिलाई थी। अब इसका निर्माण पूरा होने से लोगों को फायदा होगा। मटली में हर साल इंदल उत्सव होता है।

यहां पहुंच मार्ग पक्का नहीं होने से वाहन आसानी से नहीं पहुंच पाते थे। अब रोड बनने व गोई नदी की पुलिया दुरुस्त होने से वाहन पलसूद की ओर से आसानी से आवाजाही कर सकेंगे। एकलबारा में गोई नदी की पुलिया के पास प्राचीन काका भैरव बाबा का मंदिर है। प्रति मंगलवार यहां लोग मन्नत उतारने आते हैं। अब यहां पहुंचने में भी आसानी होगी।

