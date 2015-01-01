पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योग शिविर:मानसिक रोगों से बचने के लिए स्वभाव में रखें स्थिरता, नियमित करें योग

पानसेमल3 घंटे पहले
योग शिविर में विद्यार्थियों को योग आसान कराए गए।
  • ओसवाड़ा गांव में हुए योग शिविर में योगगुरु ने विद्यार्थियों से कहा-

प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के जीवन में कई संघर्ष आते हैं। शुरुआत में वह नम्रता के साथ सबके साथ व्यवहार करता है। उच्चा पद मिलने के बाद उसकी मानसिकता बदलती जाती है। वह रिश्तेदार व मित्रों से दूरी बनाने लगता है लेकिन पद व परिस्थितियां परिवर्तनशील होती है।

परिस्थिति बदलने पर वह रिश्तेदार को ढूंढता है। देरी होने से वह मानसिक रोगों का शिकार हो जाता है। यह बात शनिवार को योगगुरु कृष्णकांत सोनी ने ओसवाड़ा के शिव नगर में विद्यार्थियों से कही।

उन्होंने कहा गलत मानसिकता का शिकार होने से लोग मानसिक रोगों की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में मनुष्य को हमेशा स्वभाव में स्थिरता लानी चाहिए। दोस्त व रिश्तेदार से हमेशा अच्छा व्यवहार रखना चाहिए। माता-पिता के दिए गए संस्कारों का अनुसरण कर सबका सम्मान करना चाहिए।

मानसिक रोगों से बचने के लिए नियमित योग करना चाहिए। योगगुरु ने विद्यार्थियों को योग के विभिन्न आसनों के साथ उन्हें कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए विशेष योगासन सिखाया।

