जाग्रत आदिवासी दलित संगठन:ग्राम सभा की सहमति के बिना ही गोई नदी में हो रहा रेत खनन, रोक लगाने की मांग

पाटी2 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर और एसपी के नाम नायब तहसीलदार को सौंपी शिकायत

विकासखंड पाटी क्षेत्र बुधी, आवली व पाटी स्थित गोई नदी में हो रहे रेत खनन को लेकर जाग्रत आदिवासी दलित संगठन के सदस्यों ने आपत्ति ली है। इसको लेकर संगठन सदस्यों ने कलेक्टर, एसपी, खनिज निगम, एसडीएम व तहसीलदार के नाम नायब तहसीलदार संजय चौहान और टीआई चैनसिंह राठौर को शिकायत सौंपी।

इसमें संगठन सदस्यों का आरोप है कि अनुसूचित क्षेत्र में ग्राम सभा की सहमति लिए बिना ही खनन किया जा रहा है। इसलिए उन्होंने रेत खनन को अवैध बताया है। साथ ही इसे बंद कराने की मांग की है। वहीं खनन पर रोक नहीं लगाए जाने पर तहसील कार्यालय का घेराव करने की चेतावनी दी है।

संगठन सदस्यों ने नायब तहसीलदार से रॉयल्टी के स्पष्टीकरण में कितने दिन लगेंगे, पत्रक पेश करने व 3 स्थानों का सीमांकन करने तक अवैध खनन पर राेक लगाने को लेकर सवाल-जवाब किए। संगठन सदस्य वालसिंह सस्ते, हरसिंह जमरे ने बताया जिले के कई इलाकों में ठेकेदार मेसर्स अंबे सप्लायर्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड अवैध रेत खनन कर रहा है।

बड़वानी जिला अनुसूचित क्षेत्र है व मप्र रेत खनन परिवहन भंडारण एवं व्यापार नियम 2019 का नियम 5(2) कहता है कि अनुसूचित क्षेत्रों में रेत खदानें घोषित करने के पूर्व ग्राम सभा की सहमति, अनापत्ति प्राप्त करना अनिवार्य है। फिर भी खदान घोषित करने से पहले कलेक्टर ने न किसी ग्रामसभा से अनुमति ली और न ही इस संबंध में ठेकेदार ने कोई प्रयास किया।

ठेकेदार द्वारा उन जगहों पर खदान खोदी जा रही है, जिनका जिक्र ई-निविदा में नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया ई-निविदा में ग्राम पाटी का नाम है। बावजूद खदान ग्राम मावली व ग्राम बुधी में खनन किया जा रहा है। मप्र पंचायती राज एवं ग्राम स्वराज अधिनियम की धारा अनुसूचित क्षेत्र में ग्राम सभाओं को जल, जंगल, जमीन व अन्य प्राकृतिक संसाधनों का अपनी परंपरा के अनुसार प्रबंधन करने का अधिकार देता है।

इन क्षेत्रों में ग्राम सभा को स्थानीय योजनाएं, संसाधन और इन पर हो रहे व्यय पर नियंत्रण करने का अधिकार देता है। जिले में रेत का खनन कहां और किस तरह से होगा, इसका निर्णय संबंधित गांवों की ग्राम सभाएं लेंगी। इस मामले में ग्राम सभा की सहमति के बिना ठेकेदार जिला प्रशासन राज्य सरकार का कोई भी निर्णय अनुसूचित एवं गैर कानूनी है। इसके चलते खनन पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है। इस दौरान सीताराम नरगांवे, लयाबाई, बिलायतीबाई सहित अन्य सदस्य मौजूद थे।

पुलिस के सहयोग से हम रोकेंगे अवैध परिवहन
राजस्व विभाग से ठेकेदार को लिखित में आवेदन देकर खदान बंद करने की मांग की गई है। इसकी एक कॉपी भी संगठन सदस्यों ने मांगी है। बुधी, आवली और पाटी के रेत खनन को नहीं रोका गया तो तहसील कार्यालय का घेराव करेंगे। पुलिस के सहयोग से बाहर वाला कोई ट्रैक्टर ट्राली भरकर यहां से रेत ले जाएगा तो उस ट्रैक्टर चालक सहित ट्राली जब्त कर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ठेकेदार से फोन पर की चर्चा
नायब तहसीलदार संजय चौहान ने संगठन सदस्यों को बताया कि शासन से निर्धारित रॉयल्टी ही ली जाना चाहिए। ज्यादा राॅयल्टी ली जा रही है तो इसकी जांच करेंगे। ठेकेदार को संगठन सदस्यों के सामने मोबाइल से चर्चाकर जानकारी ली। साथ ही ठेकेदार ने 7 दिन में जवाब पेश करने का भराेसा दिया।

जिले की सभी खदानों में बंद हो रेत खनन
सदस्यों ने मांग की है कि संबंधित ठेकेदार का ठेका और ग्राम सभा की अनुमति न लेकर खनन शुरू किया गया है। इस कारण जिले की सभी खदानों में खनन को बंद किया जाना चाहिए। कानून का उल्लंघन करने के लिए ठेकेदार एवं अन्य जिम्मेदार लोगों पर कार्रवाई की जाना चाहिए। अनुसूचित क्षेत्र होने के कारण मध्यप्रदेश पंचायती राज एवं ग्राम स्वराज अधिनियम का पालन करते हुए खनन की जिम्मेदारी संबंधित ग्राम सभाओं को दी जाए।

निर्धारित शुल्क से ज्यादा राॅयल्टी लेने का आरोप
संगठन सदस्य जमरे व सस्ते ने ठेकेदार पर शासन द्वारा निर्धारित शुल्क से ज्यादा राॅयल्टी वसूलने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने बताया ठेकेदार द्वारा 800 रुपए प्रति घन मीटर के हिसाब से राशि ली जा रही है। कार्यकर्ताओं व लोगों ने इसे अवैध वसूली बताया। जबकि 2017 में बने कानून के अनुसार 100 रुपए प्रति घन मीटर से रॉयल्टी वसूलना चाहिए लेेकिन ठेकेदार द्वारा आठ गुना ज्यादा राशि ली जा रही है। ठेकेदार पर सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

