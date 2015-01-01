पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:समृद्धि और वैभव का महापर्व मनाया, घर, मोहल्लों से लेकर शहर के प्रमुख बाजार विद्युत सज्जा से रहे जगमग

सनावदएक घंटा पहले
धनतेरस से पांच दिनी दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत हुई। बाजार में लोगो ने दीपावली की जमकर खरीदारी की। मां लक्ष्मी का पूजन शुभ मुहूर्त में कर घर में सुख समृद्धि की कामना की। महालक्ष्मी पूजन के साथ घर-घर खुशियों के दीप जल उठे। महिलाओं ने विशेष शृंगार किया। दीपोत्सव पर्व के लिए दुकानों व दफ्तरो में भी आकर्षक सजावट की। दीपावली पर्व का मुख्य बाजार जवाहर मार्ग व खरगोन रोड पर लगा। पर्व को लेकर पूरा दिन खरीदी के लिए लोग बाजार में आते रहे।

प्रशासन ने भारी वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया। त्योहार को लेकर नगर पालिका व पुलिस प्रशासन सतर्क रहा। पुलिस विभाग ने शहर के मुख्य चौराहों पर पुलिस जवान तैनात किए हुए थे। सुबह से शाम तक लोग खरीदी के लिए बाजार में आते रहे। कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रभाव बाजार में देखने को मिला। प्रतिवर्ष की तरह इस वर्ष भीड़ कम रही।

पर्व को लेकर सुबह से मुख्य बाजार में फूलों, फलों व पूजन सामग्री की दुकानें लगी हुई थी। लोगों ने इन सामानों के साथ नमकीन व मां लक्ष्मी को भोग लगाने के लिए मिठाई व सूखे मेवा की जमकर खरीदी की। सजावट सामग्री, दीए, गन्ने व अन्य वस्तुओं की खरीदी की।

पटाखा बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड़

दीपावली पर्व को लेकर सजे पटाखा बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ रही। शहर के सूतमील ग्राउंड पर दुकानें लगीं। दुकानों में आकर्षक व फैंसी पटाखों की जमकर खरीदी हुई। आकाश में रोशनी करने वाली स्काई शॉर्ट की काफी मांग रही। आतिशबाजी बाजार के विक्रेता धर्मेंद्र मसंद ने बताया पटाका बाजार में लोगों ने पटाखों की जमकर खरीदी की।

आकर्षक विद्युत सज्जा से सजा पूरा नगर

दीपावली पर्व को लेकर लोगों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठानों, घरों व ऑफिसों में आकर्षक विद्युत सज्जा की। पूरा नगर रोशनी मेंें डूबा हुआ रहा। लोगों ने मुहूर्त देखकर अपने-अपने घरों व दुकानों में मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा अर्चना की। नगर के व्यापारियों ने क्षेत्र की शांति, समृद्धि व व्यापार के लिए गायत्री महायज्ञ के माध्यम से मां लक्ष्मी का पूजन किया।

ड्राय फ्रूट व मिठाइयों की हुई ज्यादा बिक्री

लक्ष्मी जी को पांच फल चढ़ाने के लिए फ्रूट दुकानदारों की बिक्री ने भी अच्छा जोर पकड़ा। मां लक्ष्मी को भोग लगाने के लिए सूखे मेवा की जमकर खरीदी लोगों ने की। नगर के सभी मिठाई की दुकानों पर पूरे दिन मिठाई खरीदने वालों की लाइन लगी रही। ड्रायफ्रूट, मावा, बेसन व अन्य मिठाइयां ज्यादा पसंद की।

