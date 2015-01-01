पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिनभर छाए रहे बादल, शाम में हुई बूंदाबांदी

सनावद3 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार को सुबह से शहर में दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। साथ ही सुबह व शाम में बूंदाबांदी हुई। जिससे दिनभर मौसम में ठंडक रही। मौसम में हुए परिवर्तन से लोगों को मौसमी बीमारी होने का डर बना हुआ है। वहीं बारिश के कारण फसलों को भी नुकसान पहुंचने की चिंता किसानों को सता रही है। मौसम में ठंडक होने के कारण लोगों को दिनभर गर्म कपड़ों का सहारा लेना पड़ा।

दूसरे दिन भी ठंडा रहा मौसम
पिपलिया बुजुर्ग. मौसम के मिजाज आज लगातार दूसरे दिन भी बिगड़ा रहा। बादल और सूरज की जंग दिन भर जारी रही। जिसमें बादलों में जीत दर्ज करते हुए सूरज को ढक लिया। मौसम में ठंडी हवाओं के प्रकोप में जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त कर दिया। सारा दिन लोग स्वेटर साल और मफलर में नजर आए।

मौसम के इस मिजाज का फसलों पर प्रतिकूल असर होगा। गेहूं चने की फसल प्रभावित होगी। क्षेत्र के किसान कृष्णा राजपूत ने बताया ठंडा मौसम और धूप नहीं होने से फसल की वृद्धि प्रभावित होगी। इल्ली का खतरा बना हुआ है। मामूली बूंदाबांदी होने से ठंडी हवाओं का असर बढ़ गया।

कसरावद व भीकनगांव में बूंदाबांदी, फसलों के लिए ठंड जरूरी
पिछले दो दिन से मौसम में बदलाव आया है। कसरावद में गुरुवार को बादल छाए, वहीं शुक्रवार को रूक-रूककर बूंदाबांदी होती रही। कृषि विभाग के अनुसार इस बारिश से फिलहाल फसलों को कोई नुकसान नहीं है। बारिश अधिक होने पर फसलों की बढ़वार व उत्पादन पर असर पड़ सकता है।

बूंदाबांदी से ठंडक बढ़ गई। भीकनगांव में भी शुक्रवार को सुबह से शाम तक बादल छाए रहे। हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। इससे ठंड बढ़ी है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से ठंड गायब हो गई थी। किसानों का कहना है रबी फसल के लिए ठंड बढ़ना जरूरी है।

