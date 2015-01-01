पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सनावद से भोगांवा में छोड़ जाते हैं पालतू सुअर, नष्ट कर रहे हैं फसल

सनावदएक घंटा पहले
  • भोगांवा के ग्रामीणों ने तहसीलदार को आवेदन सौंपकर की कार्रवाई की मांग

शहर से लगे भोगांवा गांव के ग्रामीणों ने तहसीलदार को आवेदन सौंपा। उन्होंने कहा सुअरों द्वारा खेत में लगी फसलों को बर्बाद किया जा रहा है। गांव में घूम रहे पालतू सुअरों को पकड़ कर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। भोगांवा गांव के सुधीर पटेल ने बताया गांव में मेरी करीब 1 बीघा जमीन है। जो मेरे घर के पीछे ही है। जिसमें वर्तमान में चने की फसल लगाई गई है। गांव में सनावद से एक व्यक्ति द्वारा पालतू सुअरों को छोड़ा गया है। जो मेरी व आसपास के किसानों की फसल बर्बाद कर रहे हैं। इस ओर न तो पंचायत ध्यान दे रही है न ही सरपंच द्वारा उन पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। संबंधित व्यक्ति न तो गांव में रहता है न ही उसका खेत है। जो करीब 8 सालों से गांव में सुअरों को छोड़ जाता है। जो हर साल हमारी फसलों को खराब कर रहे हैं। इस संबंध में कई बार अफसरों को शिकायत की लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। किसानों ने अफसरों से कार्रवाई कर इस समस्या को दूर करने की मांग की है। ^ पटवारी को मौके पर भेजकर मुआयना कराया जाएगा। संबंधित व्यक्ति को नोटिस जारी होगा। -उदयसिंह मंडलोई, तहसीलदार पुनासा खंडवा

