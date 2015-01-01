पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हवाला के रुपए होने का संदेह:बिस्किट के ट्रक में छत पर छुपा कर ले जा रहे थे 5 लाख रुपए, पुलिस ने पकड़े

सनावद17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इंदौर-इच्छापुर मार्ग पर जांच के दौरान पूछताछ में पुलिस को नहीं दे पाए रुपए के संबंध में जवाब, दो गिरफ्तार, ट्रक जप्त
  • बढ़ेगी सख्ती हाईवे पर हवाला के रुपए परिवहन की आशंका

बिस्किट से भरे ट्रक की छत पर छुपा कर ले जा रे 5 लाख रुपए को पुलिस ने दबिश देकर जप्त किया है।इंदौर इच्छापुर मार्ग पर सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने ट्रक को रोका।

जिसमें बिस्किट भरे हुए थे लेकिन मुखबिर से मिली सूचना के बाद पुलिस को उस ट्रक में हवाला के पैसे होने का अनुमान था। इसके बाद करीब 24 घंटे से अधिक समय तक मामले में पड़ताल कर पुलिस ने इस मामले का पता लगाया। साथ ही उक्त वाहन से 5 लाख की राशि जप्त की। इस संबंध में चालक व परिचालक पुलिस को कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे पाए। जिससे यह पूरा पैसा न्यायालय को सौंपा।

हवाला के एंगल पर कर रहे जांच

मामले की जांच कर रहे एसआई नीरज लोधी ने बताया रात्रि गश्त के दौरान मुखबिर से सूचना पर ट्रक (यूपी 78 सीटी 1215) जो हैदराबाद से रतलाम जाते पकड़ा। उस में पैसे निकले। घटना रात की थी इसलिए ट्रक को थाने पर खड़ा करवाया। ताकि सुबह विस्तृत जांच की जा सके। वरिष्ठ अफसरों को सूचना दी। हवाला के एंगल पर बारिकी से जांच हो रही है।

पैसों के बारे में जवाब नहीं दे सके ड्रायवर व क्लीनर

रविवार जांच में पाया ट्रक के छत के ऊपर रखे 5 लाख रुपए रखे हुए थे। जिसे जप्त किया गया। पुलिस द्वारा हिरासत में लिए गए ट्रक ड्राइवर फिरोज मंसूरी और शकील शाह से पूछताछ की तो दोनों पैसे के संबंध में कोई जानकारी नहीं दे पाए। संदेह और गहरा हो गया। जांच अधिकारी लोधी ने बताया ऐसे तो वाहन में बिस्किट भरे हुए थे। जो हैदराबाद से रतलाम जा रहे थे लेकिन उसके बाद चालक परिचालक द्वारा पैसे की सही जानकारी नहीं देने पर पुलिस ने धारा 41 (1-4) एवं 102 सीआरपीसी के तहत राशि जप्त करने की कार्रवाई की।

नॉलेज- जानिए किन परिस्थितयों में बिना मजिस्ट्रेट के आदेश के भी संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में होती है गिरफ्तारी

सीआरपीसी 41(क-घ) के तहत (1) कोई पुलिस अधिकारी मजिस्ट्रेट के आदेश के बिना और वारंट के बिना किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर सकता है।-(1) पुलिस अधिकारी के पास ऐसे परिवाद, इतिला या संदेह के आधार पर यह विश्वास करने का कारण है कि उस व्यक्ति ने उक्त अपरध किया है,(2) पुलिस अधिकारी का यह समाधान हो गया है कि ऐसी गिरफ्तारी-(क) ऐसे व्यक्ति को कोई और अपराध करने से निवारित करने के लिए जरूरी है। या (ख) अपराध के समूचित अन्वेषण के लिए या (ग) ऐसे व्यक्ति को ऐसे अपराध के साक्ष्य को गायब करने या ऐसे साक्ष्य के साथ किसी भी रीति में छेड़छाड़ करने से निवारित करने के लिए या (घ) उस व्यक्ति को, किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को जो मामले के तथ्यों से परिचित है, उत्प्रेरित करने, उसे धमकी देने या उससे वायदा करने से, जिससे उसे न्यायालय या पुलिस अधिकारी को ऐसे तथ्यों को प्रकट न करने के लिए मनाया जा सके, निवारित करने के लिए जरूरी है। सीआरपीसी की धारा 102 (1)कहती है कि “कोई भी पुलिस अधिकारी किसी भी संपत्ति को जब्त कर सकता है जो कथित रूप से चोरी की हुई या संदिग्ध हो सकती है, या जो किसी भी अपराध से जुड़ी होने का संदेह पैदा करने वाली परिस्थितियों में पाई जा सकती है।

फिलहाल इन सवालों के पुलिस को चाहिए जवाब

पुलिस दोनों आरोपियों को न्यायालय में पेश करेगी। यहां उनकी कम से कम 7 दिन की रिमांड मांगेंगी। रिमांड पर लेने के बाद पुलिस पूछताछ में ये पता करेगी कि ये रुपए किसके हैं और बिस्किट के बीच छिपाकर क्यों ले जाए जा रहे थे। असली मालिक का पता चलने पर और गिरफ्तारी हो सकती है। हवाला का पैसा होने पर मामले में आर्थिक अपराध शाखा को भी सूचना देनी होगी। अगर हवाला का कारोबार सामने आया तो हाईवे से अन्य वाहनों की चेकिंग भी सख्त करनी होगी। संभव है कि रूट से बड़े पैमाने पर हवाला के पैसे परिवहन हो रहे हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें