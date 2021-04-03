पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर विकास:5 साल से जमीनों के दाम में नहीं हुई वृद्धि, दाे साल में शहर में 15 काॅलाेनियां बनी

सनावद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंजीयन कार्यालय के निर्देश पर दो साल पहले 20 प्रतिशत की थी दरों में कमी

सनावद सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र का विकास हो रहा है। इसके पीछे का कारण शहर में 5 सालों से जमीनों की गाइडलाइन में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है। इससे लोग बड़ी संख्या में अपनी जमा पूंजी मकान खरीदी में लगा रहे हैं। इसी कारण शहर में पिछले दो साल में करीब 15 से अधिक कॉलोनियों का निर्माण हुआ है। वहीं कई कॉलोनियों के निर्माण किए जा रहे हैं। इससे शहर की विकास दर किस तरह से बढ़ रही है। इसका अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। इस साल सनावद की गाइडलाइन में वृद्धि होने की संभावना भी जताई जा रही है।

सब रजिस्टार मणीशंकर वर्मा ने बताया सनावद तहसील में करीब 5 साल से गाइडलाइन में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है। साथ ही दो साल पहले गाइडलाइन में 20 प्रतिशत की कमी की गई थी। इसके बाद रजिस्ट्री की संख्या में भी वृद्धि हुई है। रोज करीब 10 जमीनों की रजिस्ट्री के लिए लोग कार्यालय आ रहे हैं।

शहर में सबसे अधिक जमीनों के भाव हाईवे किनारे के हैं। शहर में 3800 रुपए से लेकर 30 हजार रुपए वर्गमीटर तक भाव शासन द्वारा निर्धारित किए हैं। उन्होंने बताया शासन द्वारा 2016-17 से गाइडलाइन में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है। 2019-20 में शासन ने 20 प्रतिशत की कमी की थी, जो अभी भी जारी है।

पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार अधिक हो रही है रजिस्ट्री
पंजीयन कार्यालय के अनुसार पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार अधिक मकानों व जमीनों की रजिस्ट्री हुई है। वर्ष 2019-20 में करीब 1980 रजिस्ट्री सनावद पंजीयन कार्यालय से हुई थी। जो इस साल लाकडाउन होने के बाद भी अब तक करीब 1485 हो चुकी है। अभी करीब डेढ़ माह का समय शेष है। जिसमें अधिक से अधिक रजिस्ट्री होेने के आसार है।

ऐसे होता है गाइड लाइन में बदलाव
विभाग के अनुसार इस साल शहर की गाइड लाइन में वृद्धि होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। यह वृद्धि 1 अप्रैल से हो सकती है। जिसके लिए विभागीय बैठक में चर्चा चल रही है। जमीनों की गाइड लाइन विभाग के विशेष दल द्वारा की जाती है। जिसमें विभाग का दल जमीन के सौदे के बाद बाहर जो कीमत लगाई जाती है। उसकी जानकारी निकाली जाती है। जिसके आधार पर जमीन की नई गाइड लाइन जारी की जाती है।

शहर में 20 कॉलोनी वैध, 26 अवैध हैं
नगर पालिका में दर्ज कॉलोनियों में से करीब 46 से अधिक कॉलोनिया शहर में है। इसमें से मात्र 20 कॉलोनिया ही वैध है। जिन्हें शासन के नियमानुसार नगर पालिका को हैंडओवर किया गया है। वहीं शहर में करीब 26 अवैध कॉलोनिया है। जिन्हें अब तक नगर पालिका को हैंडओवर नहीं किया गया है। जिसके कारण नगरीय क्षेत्र में लोगों को मिलने वाली सुविधा नहीं मिल पा रही है। लोग नपा को शिकायत करते हैं। सुनवाई नहीं होती।

कम दामों में जमीन लेकर महंगे दामों में बेचते हैं प्लाॅट
शहर से लगे कई क्षेत्रों में इन दिनों कॉलोनियों का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। इसमें काॅलोनाइजर कम दामों में जमीन खरीद कर उसका विकास कार्य करते हैं। उसके बाद उन जमीनों को लोगों को महंगे प्लाॅटों में बेचा जाता है। जिसमें कॉलोनाइजर मोटी रकम कमाते हैं। कई काॅलोनियों में मूलभूत सुविधाओं का अभाव रहने के बाद भी वह निर्माण के लिए अनुमति ले लेते हैं। जिसका खामियाजा आम लोगों को भुगतना पड़ता है।

शहर में कई कॉलोनियों का अधूरा निर्माण
शहर में पूर्व में निर्माण की गई कॉलोनियों का काम अब भी अधूरा है। जिससे वहां सड़क, पानी, बिजली जैसी व्यवस्थाओं का अभाव है। ड्रेनेज सिस्टम खराब होने के कारण लोगों को गंदगी में रहने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। जबकि उन कॉलोनियों में लगभग सभी प्लांटों की बिक्री हो चुकी है। ऐसे में कई रहवासी अपने आप को ठगा हुआ महसूस कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें