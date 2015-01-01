पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:सूत मिल मैदान में जमा पानी की होगी निकासी, बच्चों को खेलने में होगी सुविधा

सनावद24 मिनट पहले
  • रेलवे द्वारा बडी लाइन का काम होने के कारण नाले के पानी को मैदान की ओर किया था डायवर्ट, नपा कर्मचारी देखने पहुंचे

नगर के एकमात्र सूत मिल के मैदान में जमा पानी व गंदगी के कारण बच्चों व रहवासियों को समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बारिश के बाद जमा पानी, मैदान से लगे नगर के सबसे बड़े नाले में पानी की निकासी ना होना व रेलवे द्वारा बडी लाइन का काम होने के कारण नाले के पानी को मैदान की ओर डायवर्ट करने के कारण पानी जमा हो रहा था।

भास्कर में प्रमुखता से समाचार प्रकाशित होने के बाद पूर्व पार्षद नरेंद्र राठौर, राजेश पाल व अन्य लोगों ने रविवार को मैदान का मौका मुआयना किया। राठौर ने बताया मैदान का निरीक्षण कर मौके पर नपा के दरोगा हारून बेग को बुलाकर समस्या के बारे में बताया। मैदान पर जमा हो रहे पानी को सुतमिल के दूसरी ओर प्रवाहित करने का सुझाव दिया। जिससे कालोनी में पानी का भराव नहीं हो। बच्चों को खेलने में सुविधा हो। जिस पर नपा ने मैदान पर पानी निकासी करने की बात कही।

पानी के कारण हो रही गंदगी व मच्छरों की भरमार
नगर का एकमात्र बडा मैदान होने के कारण यहां नगर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से बच्चें यहां खेलने आते थे। रहवासी विपुल त्रिवेदी व नारायण नामदेव ने बताया सुबह शाम कई लाेग व्यायाम, योग व टहलने के लिए आते थे। बच्चों के लिए क्रिकेट का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाता था। लेकिन बारिश के बाद मैदान में पानी जमा हो जाता था। इस बार रेलवे के द्वारा ब्रॉड गेज कार्य चलने के कारण निर्माण एजेंसी ने पुनर्वास से आने वाले बड़े नाले के पानी को मैदान की ओर डायवर्ट कर दिया। मुख्य नाला कच्चा होने व उसमें गंदगी, गाद, झाड़ियां होने के कारण पानी की निकासी नहीं हो पा रही है। गंदगी, कीचड, बदबू व मच्छरों के कारण रहवासी परेशान हंै। रहवासी इस समस्या के निराकरण के लिए प्रयासरत है। लेकिन समस्या का निराकरण नहीं हुआ।

मुख्य नाले की ओर डायवर्ट करेंगे पानी
जेसीबी की सहायता ने मैदान पर नाली बनाकर पानी को मुख्य नाले की ओर डायवर्ट किया जाएगा। जिससे पानी की निकासी हो सके। इस संबंध में रेलवे के अधिकारियों व निर्माण कार्य के सुपरवाइजर से चर्चा की। उन्होंने कहा 8 दिन में रेलवे नाले का निर्माण का कार्य पूरा कर लेगा। जिसके बाद नाले में ही पानी जाएगा। उसे मैदान की ओर प्रवाहित नहीं किया जाएगा। मैदान पर जमा पूरे पानी की निकासी होगी। मैदान को पुराने स्वरुप में लाया जाएगा।

