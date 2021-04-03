पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:काका व उसके लड़के ने 1 लाख रुपए में बेचा, खरीदने वाले ने डेढ़ साल किया शारीरिक शोषण

सेंधवा2 घंटे पहले
  • शिकायती आवेदन लेकर थाने पहुंची महिला

मेरे काका व उसके बेटे द्वारा जबरन गुजरात ले जाकर एक व्यक्ति के पास छोड़ दिया। उस व्यक्ति ने बताया तेरे काका और लड़के ने 1 लाख रु में एक बेचा है। 1.5 साल तक उस व्यक्ति ने मेरा शारीरिक शोषण किया। 4-5 दिन पहले भागकर आई। खुरमाबाद निवासी शादीशुदा महिला ने ये गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं।

महिला गुरुवार रात शिकायती पत्र लेकर ग्रामीण पुलिस थाना पहुंची। आवेदन में महिला ने बताया उसकी शादी करीब 7 साल पहले हुई रही। दो बच्चे हैं। मायका चाचरिया का है। पति की एक पत्नी और है। करीब 2 वर्ष पूर्व में पति से नाराज थी। जिसका फायदा उठाकर आरोपी मेरे काका व उसका लड़का ने कहा पति को बिना बताए मजदूरी करने चले जाते हैं।

उन पर भरोसा कर लिया और उनके साथ चली गई। गुजरात के किसी गांव में गणेश नामक व्यक्ति के घर छोड़कर चले गए। उसने कहा तेरे काका ने मुझे 1 लाख रु में बेच दिया है। बलपूर्वक शारीरिक संबंध बनाए।

